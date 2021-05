There continues to be much complaint by householders in Denton that chickens are being permitted to run at large, greatly to the detriment of young gardens, flowers, etc., despite a city ordinance to the effect that this is unlawful. One householder said Monday afternoon that he had been trying in every way to beautify his place with flowers and raise a garden, but without success because of the depredations of his neighbor’s chickens. He said he wished something could be done to impress upon the people that great damage is being wrought by their chickens when not kept penned up.