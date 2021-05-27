Cancel
Talking Headways Podcast: Dignity in Place (A Framework for Inclusive Healthy Places)

By Jeff Wood
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re joined by Sharon Roerty, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Maki Kawaguchi, a director at Gehl, to talk about the Inclusive Healthy Places Framework. Roerty and Kawaguchi talk about the importance of creating spaces that bring dignity to all users, the importance of evaluating existing spaces, and creating a data driven and people first approach to creating inclusive healthy places.

usa.streetsblog.org
