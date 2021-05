“I was adopted at two weeks old from a small city in the country of Colombia called Bucaramanga. My parents have 4 biological children of their own. About 7 years after their youngest was born, my parents both got a prompting by themselves that they needed to adopt. My mom and dad decided to go on a drive, and my dad told my mom, ‘I think we need to adopt.’ My mom was shocked, and she told him, ‘I was going to tell you the same thing.’ My mom then headed down to Colombia and stayed there for a month until she could go to court there and bring me back home to the states.