New Houston Restaurant & Bar Serves Clubby Tropical Vibes
Night Moves Hospitality, the recently formed hospitality group from Greg Perez (formerly of Monkey’s Tail) and culinary director Lyle Bento, has launched the first of its planned concepts. Space Cowboy, which is attached to the newly renovated Heights House Hotel located at 100 W Cavalcade, is a blend of specialty cocktail bar, Asian- and Hawaiian-influenced restaurant and poolside lounge. Houston Food Finder was recently invited to a media preview and had the opportunity to try many of Space Cowboy’s offerings.houstonfoodfinder.com