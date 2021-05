One of the dark accomplishments of the past five years has been the normalization of webs of lies in society. The critical value of the truth has faded as the lying has grown. The Fact Checker website lists over 30,000 false or misleading claims made by the former president during his four years in office. Of course, politicians have long misrepresented the truth to justify their political agendas and please their financial sponsors — but never on this scale. Even after he was defeated in the recent election, Trump and his supporters have continued to spread evil webs of lies. Some rationalize that living in a free country means they are free to lie.