THE WORLD CAN SING AGAIN

You think I'm over the hill/ Think I'm past my prime/ Let me see what you got/ We can have a whoppin' good time. — Bob Dylan, "Spirit On the Water" (2006) Bob Dylan was a comparatively young man of 65 when he recorded his gently swinging "Spirit On the Water" 15 years ago. Now, as his 80th birthday approaches on May 24, he is among a number of rock legends who this year will begin their ninth decade of life and are still going strong.