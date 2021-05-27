THE WORLD CAN SING AGAIN
SAM FIRST — “O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!” (“Jabberwocky,” Carroll), “HUZZAH!” (Albert Alligator, or mebbe Howland Owl, from the uniquely precious Pogo cartoon strips by Walt Kelly), “Great googly-moogly!” (Willie Dixon, F. Zappa) — I had to call out all the great orators to express my elation that Sam First is back in the saddle. They were pretty much the last club to wave the white flag, as the pandemic forced venues to shutter like falling dominoes, so this is fitting.www.smdp.com