Is This Why Sonja Morgan Got Divorced?

Sonja Morgan has been on the Real Housewives of New York long enough for us viewers to identify her patterns of behavior. There are two aspects to Sonja that bubble to the surface, the fact that she can’t shake her past life and that she wants to present a persona of a highly desirable, hobnobbing, NY socialite. If you need more convincing, consider that Sonja ALWAYS compares herself to New York City in her taglines. It’s time she stopped living in a fantasy, though it’s highly entertaining to see her drunken meltdowns. Who knew that Eboni K. Williams banking with Wells Fargo could be so triggering?