Is This Why Sonja Morgan Got Divorced?
Sonja Morgan and John Adams Morgan were married for eight years, but what led to their breakup? Over the years, there have been a number of theories. After meeting one another in 1998 when Sonja was working as a hostess at New York City hotspot San Pietro and tying the knot that same year, the "Real Housewives of New York City" cast member and John, the co-founder of Morgan Stanley and grandson of J.P. Morgan., welcomed their only child, daughter Quincy Adams Morgan in October 2000. Six years later, their marriage came to an end.www.thelist.com