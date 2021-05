David Ramsey Sheds Light on John Diggle’s Return To the Arrowverse. In the final episode of Arrow, John Diggle came across a box from the stars that many assumed to be a Green Lantern’s ring. However, the answers about what’s in the box may not be clear cut. Next month, David Ramsey will make his return to the Arrowverse when Diggle comes to Gotham City in Batwoman. It’s the first of five Diggle appearances that will include episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, Superman and Lois, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. While speaking with TVLine, Ramsey explained that Diggle was offered something by the box…and he turned it down.