NEW ORLEANS – Tuesday night’s nonconference tilt between New Orleans and the Ragin’ Cajuns will be canceled due to weather concerns and not made up. The Privateers close out the regular season at Oklahoma State Thursday-Saturday prior to the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament in Hammond. The first pitch against the Cowboys is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on NASH ICON 106.1 FM. The remaining games of the OSU series are 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday with audio available on UNOprivateers.com.