newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Breeders’ Renewed for Third Season on FX

By Rick Porter
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The renewal comes a week after the show’s second season finale aired on FX (it also airs on Sky One in the U.K.).

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
413
Followers
595
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Addison
Person
John Oliver
Person
Simon Blackwell
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Daisy Haggard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeders#Fx#Series Finale#Season Finale#Comedy Star#Disney#Avalon#Co Exec Producer#Cable#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

FX’s Breeders smartly upends its status quo in season 2 finale

Breeders ends its second season with an emotionally heavy twist. The FX parenting comedy has derived witty humor out of its premise—Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally’s (Daisy Haggard) tendency to casually yell at their young kids out of frustration and tiredness—with surprising bouts of sentimentality. Season two began to shift the perspective from just them because it jumps ahead a few years after season one, introducing their kids Luke (Alex Eastwood) and Ava (Eve Prenelle) at age 13 and 10 respectively. It means they’re developing their own personalities and their parents have to be more levelheaded in dealing with them. Over the last few episodes, Breeders revealed Luke’s anxiety that stems from Paul’s temper (which he tried to control by going to therapy). However, the finale causes their tension to boil over in an overdue consequential manner.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Breeders: the Season 2 Finale Confronts a Painful Parenting Truth

Warning: contains spoilers for the Breeders season two finale. Philip Larkin put it memorably, but there’s no need to take his word for it. We all know that characterful noses aren’t the only things carried down the generations. There are also the traits that no parent means to pass on: insecurities and neuroses absorbed in daily doses from age zero to left-home, that leach out involuntarily to our own kids when the time comes. For Martin Freeman’s character Paul in FX/Sky One comedy Breeders, it’s his anger and anxiety, inherited by son Luke (Alex Eastwood), and threatening to break their relationship.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 2 Ahead of First Season Premiere

Amazon has officially given the greenlight for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. While we haven't seen even a full-length trailer for The Wheel of Time, Amazon seems very confident in its upcoming fantasy series and has renewed it for a second season. ComicBook.com first reported on the renewal yesterday after The Wheel of Time's Twitter account leaked a photo of the first script of the second season. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this week and the show is expected to be released later this year.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

B Positive: Season Two; CBS Sitcom Renewed for 2021-22 Season

Viewers will get to see more of the relationship between Drew and Gina in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the B Positive TV show for a second year. A comedy, the B Positive series stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.
TV SeriesNME

‘Black-ish’ renewed for eighth and final season

Black-ish has been renewed for season eight, which is set to be the show’s last. Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson will return to the award-winning comedy on ABC one last time, the show’s creator Kenya Barris confirmed on social media last week (May 14). “To ALL the people in...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

TBS’ Chad & Wipeout Receive Second Season Renewals

The TNets (TBS, TNT, and truTV) have announced second season renewals for freshman series Chad and Wipeout, both airing on TBS, as well as Fast Foodies for truTV. These recent pickups join critically acclaimed scripted series, Snowpiercer, which was previously greenlit for a third season, the fifth and sixth seasons of Animal Kingdom, and unscripted series The Cube, The Big D, Rat in the Kitchen, and Rhodes to the Top.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Wheel of Time” Scores Season 2 Renewal

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s big-budget TV series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s novel series “The Wheel of Time” has finally wrapped filming in the Czech Republic after kicking off its shoot originally in late 2019. Timed with that wrap, Amazon has officially granted the Rosamund Pike-led fantasy series an...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Firefly Lane’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has given a second-season pickup to its drama series Firefly Lane. Series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke announced the renewal via a Zoom video, in which they also addressed fan questions about the show. (You can watch the video below.) Firefly Lane, which debuted on February 3, shot...
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

NCIS Season 19: The Ratings Shortly After Renewal

NCIS Season 19 Updates: As we all know that serious megahit NCIS has recently done with it renewed season 19 although it is not a very franchise series which has get ready with another season, season 18 is got neglected but at the recent rating this show has dip into a demo and fellow CBS drama which has taken a lead to.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Evil on CBS: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Airing on the CBS television network, Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
TV Seriesoprahdaily.com

Succession's Third Season Is Finally on the Way

Quick: Let's play a quick game of word association. When we say Succession, what comes to mind? Is it the HBO show's boardroom-set plot twists? The opening pangs of Nicholas Brittell's instantly recognizable theme song? Or, perhaps, it's Logan Roy's profane favorite catchphrase?. All are appropriate answers—but add "season 3"...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Books Rupert Evans for Key Season 2 Role

Season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton continues to come into focus. Rupert Evans has joined the cast of the Shondaland-produced Regency London drama. The Man in the High Castle and Charmed actor will play Edmund Bridgerton, a loving and devoted husband whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) gave them eight children. He’s further described as an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Breeders, season two review: An angry parenting comedy somewhere between amusing and bemusing

I’m still not quite sure what to make of Breeders (Sky One). Its distant ancestry is the traditional family sitcom, but it’s uncomfortable, and part biting social satire. It’ll amuse, though it’ll never make you LOL. It’s intriguing, without being compelling. The writing is sharp and witty, sardonic and ironic, but amid the perfectly formed wisecracks and zingers, the dialogue falls short of being believable.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15 Renewal for CBC TV Series (Report)

Murdoch Mysteries is not going anywhere just yet. CBC has reportedly renewed the drama series for season 15. The cast and crew began work on the new season last week, per TV Wise. In the U.S., the series airs on Ovation and streams on Acorn TV. Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy,...