Spring Lake, NC

Cumberland County offices/locations closed for Memorial Day

spring-lake.org
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Cumberland County Government offices and the court system will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31st. This closing includes public libraries, Animal Services and all Solid Waste landfills and container sites. The Health Department will not hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday,...

www.spring-lake.org
