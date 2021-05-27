newsbreak-logo
Crime stats reported by some California colleges inaccurate

By Associated Press
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four California colleges and universities failed to accurately or completely report crime statistics as required by federal law, including Sonoma State University that did not include a sexual assault that had occurred on campus in 2019, according to a state audit whose findings were released Thursday.

