Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been three years since we last checked in on Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, although had things gone according to plan, the assassin’s next cinematic adventure would have come out on May 21. Alas, the pandemic forced John Wick: Chapter 4 to be pushed back a year, but now production is mere weeks away from kicking off. Ahead of that, it’s been announced who will be the first new face to join Reeves on the new John Wick movie: Rina Sawayama.

