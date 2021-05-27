newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HP Memorial Day sale: the best deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

By Alex Whitelock
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The HP Memorial Day sales have officially landed and with that a whole range of excellent discounts on laptops for all budgets, desktops, and even monitors. There's so much on offer in the HP Memorial Day sales that you may even get lost trying to find the best deals. Luckily that's where we come in. We've already scanned through HP's pages to find the best value items and we've come up with a list just down below of handy recommendations.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Laptops On Sale#Best Laptops#Laptop Sales#Pc Sales#Gaming Machines#Hp Memorial Day#Hp Save#Intel Core#Amd Athlon Gold#Amd Ryzen#Deal Hp#Touchscreen Laptop#15 6 Inch Hp#15t Laptop#Budget Laptop Hunters#27 Inch Monitor#Premium Machines#256gb Ssd#Excellent Discounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Best Memorial Day Sales: Discounts on Grills, Appliances, Tools, and more

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st. Memorial Day sales are popular for their discounts on mattresses, grills, appliances, apparel, and tools. We've gathered all the best discounts and sales available this season below. Take advantage of these discounts to gear up for your next home improvement project. Top Merchants. Amazon:...
ElectronicsHartford Courant

The best HP monitor

One of the most trusted names in computers is Hewlett-Packard. Among their many accessories, HP offers a variety of monitors to make your laptop and PC usage more efficient, enhancing the experience of browsing, working and even gaming. For serious gamers, we recommend the Omen X 27, which features a...
Computersdealnews

Gaming Laptop Deals & Sales for May

If you're diving into PC gaming for the first time, you might be wondering what kind of machine you need. Many gamers would say a desktop is the way to go. But what if you want to be able to play games from anywhere?. A budget gaming laptop can provide...
TechnologyPosted by
geekspin

The INBook X1 laptop series is an absolute steal

Inifinix, which is known for its affordable smartphones, has unveiled its first-ever flagship laptop series, the INBook X1. This is the company’s first device in this segment and aims to bring a feature-filled “bespoke device” to its customers. The INBook X1 series will first offer two models — the INBook...
ComputersT3.com

Acer Aspire Vero: a laptop to save the world

The Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop that puts the environment first. It uses post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for its casing and keyboard, in a box made from 80-85% recycled paper and uses paper sleeves instead of plastic to wrap it. This makes it the best laptop choice for the environmentally aware.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700F - GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB - 32 GB RAM - $1399

Latest Gen Intel CPU with RTX 3060 12GB and decent memory 32GB DDR4 3200 for immediate delivery. Detailed Specs: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c07589240. Don't forget to chat with Costco Customer Service if you're an existing member and ask about the $50 promotion for spend over $500 (assuming you've not used it already). I was able to get that via chat after placing the order to lower the price even further.
Technologycompsmag.com

Today’s Best Deals To Switch Exclusives For $40, Gaming Laptops, And More

The Alienware Area 51M R2 gaming laptop is on sale for a whopping $770 off at Best Buy. This hulking gaming monitor features a 17.3-inch display with an impressive 300Hz refresh rate. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. It also has an RGB keyboard.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Best laptops for Ethereum mining 2021 — earn easy ETH

The best laptops for Ethereum mining have discrete GPUs with at least 4GB of VRAM, a bulky chassis to make room for warm internals, and most importantly, highly effective cooling solutions. Mining may generate a considerable amount of heat that can cause thermal throttling, a drop in hash rates (the computational power per second used for mining), and most concerning of all, damaged components.
Technologybulletinline.com

Alienware gaming laptop deals can save you over $1,000 this weekend

Alienware gaming computer offers can prevent over $1,000 this weekend. Big financial savings on effective rigs. Alienware gaming laptops can normally ship you domestic with a few hefty financial savings, however we hardly ever see reductions achieving into the thousand greenback territory. However, this weekend’s Memorial Day income are supplying up a few in particular compelling gives withinside the high-end, on effective rigs a number of which game the brand new RTX 3000-collection GPUs.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Nano: 13" 2160x1350 IPS, i7-1160G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Lenovo has Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Nano (20UNS02400) on sale for $1267.24 when you apply eCoupon CLEAR10 at checkout. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Shipping is free. Lenovo via eBay also has Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Nano (20UNS02400) on sale for $1267.24. Shipping is free.
Computerscompsmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $199 from Walmart. Usually, this laptop retails for $299, so that’s $100 off its normal price. It’s the Acer Chromebook Spin 311’s lowest price yet and one of the best Chromebooks out there. The Acer Chromebook...
ComputersCNET

Acer Next May 2021: Predator gaming laptops and everything announced

Every spring, around the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, Acer holds its Next@Acer global press conference where it unveils its latest products for PC gaming and content creation, as well as stuff for everyone else who uses a computer. This year's livestream took place Thursday, and the company served up the usual mix of a few notable products sprinkled among a sea of rote upgrades. In this case, that means buffing up laptops and desktops for 2021 with the latest 11th-gen CPUs from Intel or AMD, the latest Nvidia GeForce and A series (the line formerly known as Quadro) GPUs and the newest screens.