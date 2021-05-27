Cancel
2022 Rivian R1T Delayed, Will Still Beat F-150 Lighting, GMC Hummer to Market

MotorTrend Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're one of the reservation holders who've been patiently waiting for your new 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup, be prepared to hold out just a little bit longer. In a blog post today highlighting new equipment for the R1T, Rivian announced that it would be delaying the EV truck's production by another month. First deliveries of 2022 R1T Launch Edition models will now begin in July instead of June, the automaker says. This is the most recent delay for the R1T after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production from late 2020 until the summer of 2021.

www.motortrend.com
Cars

The Best Selling Truck in the US, the Ford F-150, Has Gone Electric

Fresh off their success of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford has revealed that their most popular car, and for that matter, America’s most popular car, is going electric. The F-150 Lighting is Ford’s contribution to the extremely limited electric truck market, and they’ve managed to include a truckload of features for a price tag of $36,650, that—when reduced by the $7,500 federal EV tax credit—puts its price point right in line with most other electric trucks.
Cars

Did The Ford F-150 Lightning Impact Rivian R1T Pre-Order Holders?

Ben Sullins said he was so impressed with the Ford F-150 Lightning that he would even consider giving up on his Rivian R1T reservation to buy the electric pickup truck from Ford instead. What about other pre-order holders for Rivian’s pickup truck? Four of them decided to analyze the F-150 Lightning, and they spent half an hour discussing all it has to offer.
Economy

Rivian delays deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition by one month

Customers who preordered can now expect to start receiving their pickup trucks in July instead of June, with Launch Edition deliveries to be completed by Spring 2022. The change was first spotted by the Rivian Forum. The one-month delay was due to a combination of small issues, including delays on shipping containers, the ongoing chip shortage as well as ensuring the servicing piece is properly set up, a Rivian spokesperson said. Rivian noted that it has been largely unaffected by the chip shortage compared to the rest of the industry because its products don’t require as many as other vehicles on the market today.
Cars

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro First Look

A few days ago, Ford pulled the cover back on its all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning EV. The company told us that the battery-electric F-150 Lightning will start at an impressive $39,974. We knew that this was for the entry-level F-150 Lightning, but what we didn't know at the time was that Ford intended to sell this model specifically for fleet and commercial customers under a special name: F-150 Lightning Pro.
Business

Tesla Rival Rivian Delays Launch Of R1T Electric Pickups By A Month

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Thursday deliveries of its first electric pickup truck R1T have been pushed back by a month to July. What Happened: The electric vehicle maker updated its website to let customers know the deliveries for the Launch...
Cars

Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell HD truck packs as much battery capacity as GMC Hummer EV

By [email protected] (Stephen Edelstein) Hyundai on Tuesday announced upgrades for its Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck, indicating the automaker remains committed to fuel-cell commercial vehicles. Hyundai claims the Xcient Fuel Cell is the world’s first mass produced hydrogen fuel-cell heavy duty truck, but the automaker only plans to delivery 1,600 to European fleet customers by 2025…
Cars

Rivian R1T VIN decoder hints at Dual Motor option among 2022 models

The NHTSA’s Rivian VIN decoder hints that the EV maker may be looking to produce a Dual Motor R1T variant, perhaps as early as this year. In a previous statement, Rivian told Teslarati that it had not started R1T production yet, but is completing employee training builds. A Rivian forum...
Buying Cars

20 Percent Of F-150 Lightning Sales Expected To Be Commercial Consumers

Ford introduces 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro aimed at commercial buyers, small-business owners and fleets. F-150 Lightning part of Ford’s commitment to work-ready electric vehicles backed by a nationwide network offering EV-certified fleet sales, service and financing. EV F-150 has starting price of $39,974. Today I had a video conference...
Cars

Rivian’s R1T Pickup Is Delayed

Rivianownersforum.com says the electric truck maker is delaying the R1T’s launch. The forum says the Launch Edition will now be out in July instead of June. The forum also says that Launch Edition deliveries will be completed by Spring 2022. According to the site rivianownersforum.com, the electric truck maker has...
Cars

Rivian R1T Truck Model Year, Dual-Motor Model Seen In NHTSA Form

Thanks to a resourceful member of the Rivian Forums, we now know that Rivian R1T trucks (and likely the R1S SUV) will be sold as 2022 model year vehicles. We also received good information on the electric truck’s gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and on a possible upcoming dual-motor model.
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

When Does the 2021 Rivian R1T Go on Sale?

Electric vehicles are fast becoming the rage. And more consumers are embracing EVs than ever before, even if saving the environment isn’t the primary incentive. Today’s EVs are sleek, powerful, capable, and affordable. And next up are highly anticipated electric pickup trucks, with the Ford F-150 Lightning dominating headlines. But what about the new Rivian R1T?
Cars

Rivian R1T Spotted In The Wild! Are Electric Pickups About To Hit The Street?

As the summer for the Northern hemisphere begins, temperatures creep upwards and heatwaves rise from the pavement in a haze. It’s time for hot new vehicles to become available. As June approaches, the race to see who exactly will release the first commercial electric Pick-up truck shifts into high gear as Ford reveals it’s F-150 Lightning, Tesla drives their Cybertruck around, and a Rivian R1T was spotted just today in some of the least-camouflaging spy-shot I’ve ever seen.
Cars

Rivian Will Start Deliveries Of The R1T Electric Pickup In July

Rivian has briefly delayed customer deliveries of the all-electric R1T pickup truck but has confirmed that it will reach the hands of buyers in July. The EV startup had originally planned to commence deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition in June but due to delays on shipping containers, the global chip shortage, and final tweaks being made prompted it to delay deliveries until July. Nevertheless, the R1T will still be the first electric pickup truck to hit the streets.
Roseville, CA

Ford unveils new F-150 hybrid truck

Roseville, CA- Always at or near the top in truck sales, Ford is recognized as one of the forerunners in revolutionizing the pickup. This year the renowned Michigan automaker came out with the 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid truck and arriving next spring is the highly-touted all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. One...
Cars

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Range Estimates May Be Underrated: Video

When the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed last week, people had mixed feelings about the truck’s range estimates of 230 miles for the standard battery and 300 miles for the extended range battery. These aren’t bad numbers by any means, but obviously, most traditional truck owners – particularly those that use their trucks to tow – would like more. However, if ultra-popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee is correct, the initial F-150 Lightning range estimates may be vastly underrated.