Cuomo touts progress on East Side Access project linking LIRR trains to Grand Central

By Clayton Guse, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Long Island commuters can look forward to taking LIRR trains directly to Grand Central Station starting next year as Gov. Cuomo and Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Thursday that the long-awaited East Side Access project is on time and nearing completion.

The $11.1 billion endeavor includes a new 350,000-square-foot passenger terminal under Grand Central that can handle eight trains at a time, doubling the LIRR’s capacity into Manhattan with up to 24 trains per hour.

“All the major construction is complete,” Cuomo said during a press briefing before touring the site. “We still have some systems-work to do, electrical systems, etc., but all the construction is complete. It’s going to open up next year.”

The new terminal is slated to open next year.

Officials say the megaproject will ease congestion at Penn Station and neighboring subway stations and significantly reduce commutes for rail riding Long Islanders.

The expansion is decades in the making and was first proposed back in the 1950s. Construction began back in 2007, but costs ballooned and myriad delays plagued the project. The new tunnels below the East River were completed around 2012.

East Side Access also includes major improvements to the Harold Interlocking, an enormous railroad junction in Queens, including 97 new track switches, 295 poles that carry overhead wires used by Amtrak, five new steel railroad bridges and 8,445 feet of retaining walls.

Cuomo, who has proposed a controversial plan to revamp Penn Station and surrounding blocks, said adding LIRR trains to Grand Central will be a boon to both transit hubs.

“It reduces dramatically the number of trains going into Penn, which first of all is a good thing because Grand Central is a much more pleasant experience than Penn, right now – until we do the new Penn,” he said. “But reducing the number of trains going into Penn is very important because one of the major problems we have at Penn is we don’t have enough track capacity.”

The governor, facing calls for his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations and other scandals, has repeatedly championed large infrastructure projects in recent weeks as elemental to New York’s recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Daily News

Daily News

