newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Ex-astronaut pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash of two young girls; prison sentence starts immediately

Houma Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family of two young sisters, Jayla Latrice Parler and Niomi Deona James, filled about half of Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Allen May’s courtroom on Thursday. The other half was occupied by attorneys in dark suits, journalists and others who were waiting to hear the fate of a former U.S. astronaut who recently took responsibility for the girls’ deaths in a DUI crash that happened nearly five years before.

www.houmatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#Murder#Attorneys#Accident#Manslaughter#Sentencing#No Charges In Crash#Fatal Crash#Tuscaloosa County Circuit#Atk Launch Systems#The Tuscaloosa News#Emilyenfinger#First Degree Assault Dui#Plea#Deadly Crash#Conviction#Probation#Assault#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
NASA
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesamericanmilitarynews.com

Teen pleads guilty to killing Airman who tried to stop armed robbery; gets 42 years in prison

A teenager from Arkansas has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a U.S. serviceman from Westbrook during an attempted robbery of a gas station in North Little Rock in 2019. Drequan Lamont Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, who tackled one of two gunmen during the attempted robbery.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man accused of DUI in fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as 24-year-old Fernando Arambula of Wichita. Just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an injury accident at Kellogg and Eisenhower Parkway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Investigators learned a 2006...
Pocatello, IDeastidahonews.com

Pocatello man to plead guilty to fatally hitting cyclist

POCATELLO (AP) — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges, according to court records. Tyler Darwin Carter, 39, of Pocatello, has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading...
Valdosta, GAFort Worth Star-Telegram

Ex-prison supervisor pleads guilty to violating civil rights

A former supervisor at a south Georgia prison has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of two prisoners in two incidents in 2018. Federal prosecutors say Patrick Sharpe, who was a correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison, was escorting a prisoner across prison grounds in September 2018 when he wrapped a pair of handcuffs around the man's fist and punched the man twice in the face and once in the back of his head. The man briefly lost consciousness and suffered cuts to his face and head, prosecutors said.
Violent Crimes104.1 WIKY

Man Sent to Prison for Fatal DUI Back In Jail For New DUI

The man who was sentenced to prison after a deadly crash, is back in jail on a new driving under the influence charge. 24 year oldMaxwell McMain, was booked Monday into the Webster County jail. ‘. In 2017, McMain pleaded guilty to manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Public SafetyPosted by
Audacy

Hutchinson woman pleads guilty in fatal crash

A Hutchinson woman has accepted a plea deal in a crash that killed one person and injured six others. Viola Rhodes, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and six counts of aggravated battery. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to charge her with reckless second-degree...
Redfield, SDSFGate

Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) — An Iroquois driver has been charged in the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County. Ninety-one-year-old Donna Karr was struck last Friday night in Redfield. Karr was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital. Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Frankfurth is charged with vehicular homicide and third offense drunken...
Tuscaloosa, ALUS News and World Report

Former Astronaut Pleads Guilty in Traffic Deaths of 2 Girls

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A former NASA space shuttle commander indicted on reckless murder charges in the traffic deaths of two girls pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday nearly five years after the crash. James Halsell Jr., 64, of Huntsville, pleaded guilty to two manslaughter and two assault charges during...
Violent CrimesUS News and World Report

Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Shooting of Girl, 6, in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the death of a sleeping 6-year-old girl shot in a Cleveland home during a slumber party. A county judge in Cleveland sentenced Raysean Howard Jr., 23, to life in prison with parole eligibility in 23 years after he entered his pleas. Before sentencing, Howard turned and apologized to the family of Lyric Lawson.
Violent CrimesIdaho8.com

Teen pleads guilty to deadly carjacking of nurse

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to a 2019 carjacking resulting in the death of a 61-year-old nurse in Pine Lawn. According to investigators, Lashawn Clayburn shot Naomi Miller on January 5, 2019 and stole her car outside of her Pine Lawn home as she was leaving for work. Miller was walking to her car in the 2500 block of Arden when Clayburn shot her to death in her driveway.
Traffic Accidentsstarvedrock.media

Prison Time For Woman Involved In Fatal DUI Crash

A Seneca woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to being drunk during a fatal crash. Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Craig was given 3 years for aggravated DUI of drugs in an accident involving a death. The crime occurred back in November of 2018 in Seneca. Once out of prison she will be on probation for a separate felony charge of aggravated battery to a nurse.
Violent Crimessamoanews.com

Young man on probation enters plea in assault case

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A young man from Tafuna with a long criminal history entered into a plea agreement with the government last week. Lave Tupu, who is on probation, was initially charged with 4 misdemeanors including 2 counts of third degree assault, resisting arrest, and public peace disturbance.
Accidentswvua23.com

Former astronaut sentenced to 4 years on manslaughter charges

Nearly four years after he caused the deaths of two girls while driving under the influence, former astronaut James Halsell has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. He was facing up to 60 years in prison after 11-year-old Niomi James and...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Idaho man pleads guilty to COVID-related fraud, faces lengthy prison sentence

A Meridian man has pleaded guilty to illegally profiting from the coronavirus pandemic and to fraud related to his former employment, according to a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office. Douglas Wold, a former human resources manager at Fry Foods in Ontario, Oregon, developed two illegal money-making schemes...