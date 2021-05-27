Next-Gen Range Rover Sport Spied In Electric Form

Of all the brands that General Motors has had control over, it's the German automaker Opel that gets forgotten about most here in the States. That doesn't mean that the company no longer exists though, as we saw last year when a new Opel Mokka was unveiled with styling that drew us in from the moment we saw it. At the time, the car was nothing more than a blip on the radar to most, but then last month, Opel announced a new EV called the Manta. Named after a rear-wheel-drive coupe sold from 1970 until the late '80s, the Manta never really took off in the US, but the EV version could well be the most attractive Opel in decades.