Next-Gen Range Rover Sport Spied In Electric Form

MotorTrend Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Rover plans to introduce a half-dozen electric vehicles within the next five years, with the first such model launching in 2024. While the British brand's announcement of its electrification plans failed to disclose the specific model it intends to debut its battery electric powertrain in, Land Rover seems likely to initially bring this tech to market in its next-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, the latter of which MotorTrend reader Michael Stumpf recently caught testing.

