newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft fixes Office 365 flaw that led emails to end up in junk folder

By Anthony Spadafora
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A flaw that caused the emails of Office 365 users to end up in their junk folders instead of their inboxes has been fixed by Microsoft. Users of the software giant's email service were likely frustrated and possibly annoyed by the issue but thankfully no lasting damage was done. We've...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Office#Microsoft 365#Email Account#Email Clients#Malware#Office 365#Thankfully Microsoft#Junk#Spam Rule Change#Phishing Campaigns#Fighting Spam#Tweets#Cybercriminals#Company#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareopenthenews.com

Microsoft Office for Android, at last, gets a dark mode

Microsoft is at last adding a dark mode to its Office app for Android. While the Office app has been accessible on iOS and Android for over a year, just the iOS version has included built-in dark mode support until now. “It’s been a highly requested feature by many of...
SoftwareNetwork World

Outbound email: Microsoft 365's security blind spot

Microsoft 365 is the world’s go-to productivity platform – but its native security technology is limited in its ability to stop outbound email data breaches. Outbound email is the leading cause of data loss across all industries and native Microsoft 365 security features aren't intelligent enough to protect you from human-activated data loss.
Computershvtimes.com

Why you should consider buying Microsoft Office 365 through a reseller

Microsoft 365 is one of the best tools that you can implement for your business. From remote working collaboration to office desk requirements, Microsoft 365 provides you with the perfect tools to get your business started. With tools like Teams, Sharepoint, OneDrive, Microsoft Email, Office 365, Outlook and more, Microsoft 365 has become essential for a modern office environment.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Microsoft Outlook for iOS gets email dictation feature for EN-US lang users

Dictation feature in Outlook allows you to use speech-to-text to author content. It provided a quick and easy way to draft emails, send replies, and capture the tone you’re going for. This feature was available only on Outlook for Windows and Mac desktop clients. Today, Microsoft announced that email dictation feature is now rolling out to iOS devices with EN-US language.
ComputersTidbits

File sharing with user folders

I have an iMac and macBook Pro both running Catalina 10.15.7. I have File Sharing enabled on both machines with my home directory and another home directory as shared. I’m setup for Read/Write access to the share. I have no issue on either machine opening the shared folder in Finder. The issue is that I cannot expand either my Desktop, Documents or Downloads folder to see the contents. Other folders, including Library and some I created myself open to show contents fine. I did speak to several Apple folks about this and am at the stage where they think my OS might be corrupt (on both machines?) and I should reinstall MacOS. Another thought is that these are “special” directories because they can be synced to the cloud (not downloads). Apple thinks it should work. Has anyone else seen this issue and hopefully performed some simple magic to fix it.
Behind Viral Videosbleepingcomputer.com

New Microsoft Edge version fixes crashes while using YouTube

Microsoft has fixed a nasty bug that was causing the Microsoft Edge browser to crash while watching YouTube videos or reading comments. Earlier this month, we reported that Microsoft Edge would become unresponsive when watching a full-screen video, and a circular loading graphic would appear. Eventually, the browser would stop responding and crash.
BusinessWebProNews

Microsoft and SAP Ending Azure’s Preferred Status

Microsoft and SAP are ending one of the main features of their partnership, wherein Azure was the preferred cloud platform. Embrace was an SAP program designed to help companies move their workflows to the cloud. Initially, Microsoft and SAP had a partnership built around Embrace that made Azure the preferred cloud choice.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How To Fix “Dropbox Taking Up Space On Mac”

Dropbox is the most convenient way of sharing or storing files, and it is very easy to access them. Indeed, Dropbox is the first cloud storage service offered for Mac. Despite it being the most convenient way to store and share files, sometimes users face issues when Dropbox takes space on Mac even when they have cleaned it. This leads us to believe that Dropbox uses a lot of space.
Internetohionewstime.com

Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer in 2022

Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s latest browser, has built-in Internet Explorer mode so users can continue to access Internet Explorer-based websites and apps. Washington — Microsoft closes the Internet Explorer browser. so AnnouncementThe company announced on Wednesday that it would nail the casket last and stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 on June...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge finally fixes its YouTube problem

Microsoft has finally fixed a long-standing issue in its Edge browser, where it would freeze at random moments when a video was playing in YouTube. Even though the browser runs through Google’s Chromium engine, Microsoft has developed its own version for Edge, which is why some bugs, such as this one, appear here and not in Google’s Chrome browser as well.
SoftwareDigital Trends

Microsoft Teams moves beyond the office with new personal group chat functions

Microsoft has announced general availability for the personal version of Teams, which has been in preview mode since its initial announcement. Teams has become a popular chat application, though it’s usage has been exclusive to large organizations and companies so far. The new personal version of Teams is now generally available on all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and on the web.
Technologylatesthackingnews.com

Microsoft Warns Of RevengeRAT Under Distribution Via Spearphishing Emails

Microsoft have recently shared details of a new threat in the wild aiming to steal users’ data. Dubbed RevengeRAT or AsyncRAT, the malware currently spreads via spear phishing emails, for which, Microsoft warns users to stay cautious. Microsoft Warns Of RevengeRAT Active In The Wild. Recently, the Microsoft Security Intelligence...
Palo Alto, CAsiliconangle.com

Artificial lands Microsoft-led $21.5M round for its lab automation software

Life sciences software startup Artificial Inc. today disclosed that it has reeled in a $21.5 million funding round led by Microsoft Corp.’s M12 venture capital arm. The investment comes as Microsoft increasingly prioritizes the healthcare sector not only with its startup investment decisions, but also with product strategy. Artificial, based...
ElectronicsPCWorld

Microsoft sees a future office with lifesize screens, rotating cameras

Like any science-fiction scenario, Microsoft’s vision of the future office-meeting is partially based on aspiration, and partially on reality. A Microsoft Teams concept video that the company released in advance of its Microsoft Build conference reveals a world in which remote workers are projected onto massive displays, complete with hidden mics and more.
BusinessFudzilla

Microsoft and Guido van Rossum team up

Guido van Rossum, who created the popular programming language Python 30 years ago, has outlined his ambitions to make it twice as fast — addressing a key weakness of Python compared to faster languages like C++. According to ZDNet speed in Core Python (CPython) is one of the reasons why...
Softwarepetri.com

Microsoft Details End of Life Roadmap for IE11

When it comes to browsers on Windows 10, there are currently three options technically available to users. You have Internet Explorer 11, legacy Edge, and the ‘new’ Edge. But starting in 2022, Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired. You might be thinking that Internet Explorer 11 was already pushed...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Fixes a Nasty FLAC-Corrupting Bug in Windows 10

Have you edited the metadata on a FLAC file on Windows 10 recently, only for the file to suddenly become unplayable? If you have, don't worry; not only has Microsoft fixed this nasty bug, but the Redmond company also provided a fix to get your lossless tunes back in working order.