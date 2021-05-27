newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jeff Green’s injury could have second-round playoff implications for Nets

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The Nets just can’t catch a break.

Veteran forward Jeff Green strained the plantar fascia in his left foot during Brooklyn’s Game 2 win over the Celtics on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days, which means he is out for the remainder of the Nets’ first-round playoff series.

If both the Nets and Bucks sweep their first-round playoff opponents, as they are on pace to do, their second-round playoff series could begin in the first three days of June. Green, whose defensive versatility will be key in slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo, won’t be re-evaluated until June 6, and could need further time off the floor if his foot is not fully healed.

“Obviously him being out that hurts, (that) sucks, but we’ve dealt with adversity and guys being in and out of the lineup all year,” reserve guard Landry Shamet said after Thursday’s practice. “So luckily we’ve had 72 games to kind of combat that and have that in our utility belt.”

Green is averaging 11 points on 49% shooting from the field and a career-high 41% from three-point range. He has been one of head coach Steve Nash’s most popular options at center. Nash has split those minutes between Green, the starter Blake Griffin, and the budding second-year forward Nicolas Claxton.

“He will travel with us and do his rehab. You know, he has been so valuable to us this year with all the injuries we’ve had. He’s been able to play multiple positions, different roles and fill in all the gaps for us,” Nash said. “And fortunately, we’re relatively healthy elsewhere. But it is a loss. He is a guy that has done a lot for us and means a lot to us on and off the court and we just hope that he can recover fully and get back out there in these playoffs.”

Nash said Green’s extended absence will not cause any drastic changes to the rotation. Instead it creates an opportunity for Claxton to see an uptick in his playoff minutes. Claxton’s breakout sophomore season was delayed by knee tendinitis and cut short due to a midseason bout with COVID-19. He had six points and five rebounds in 11 minutes in Game 1, then showed his energy and defensive versatility in Brooklyn’s 130-108 win over Boston in Game 2.

Claxton has not played more than 25 minutes this season due to his conditioning being affected by his time off the floor. His season did not begin until Feb. 23 and he later missed eight straight games over a two-plus-week span after testing positive for COVID-19 during the team’s April trip to Miami.

“I think there’s still a lot of minutes on the table for Nic Claxton, so he’ll probably play more and we’ll go from there immediately,” Nash said. “So I wouldn’t say we’re going to change the rotation off the bat here, but it’s possible. But we still, I think, have more minutes for Nic.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Nets#Playoff Series#Injury Time#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Three Point Range#Knee Tendinitis#Miami#Bucks#Veteran#Belt#Boston#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Hamstring Injury Will Keep James Harden Out of Regular Season Finale

It’s not a must-win situation tonight, but the Brooklyn Nets control their own fate when it comes to holding onto the #2 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Nets will clinch second in the conference with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Based on the market at...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: James Harden available for the first time since April 5

Brian Lewis: James Harden is cleared to play tonight for the first time since April 5. He will be on a minutes restriction, Steve Nash said. #Nets #NBA #Spurs. Malika Andrews: James Harden is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Spurs. Kyrie Irving is Questionable with a facial contusion. Kevin Durant is available, despite it being the second night of a back-to-back.
NBArotoballer.com

Jeff Green (SF/PF/C, BKN): Week 19 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: I don't remember the last time we watched a fully healthy Nets squad, do you? Anyway. The good thing about that is that 1) Brooklyn seems to be not affected by it, as they have hold of the no. 1 seed in the East, and 2) role-players such as Jeff Green are heavily used by the Nets nightly making for steady performers available for us fantasy GMs on cheap deals. Nothing to hate here, folks, with Jeff Green as a staple of Brooklyn's starting lineups these days and playing bonkers minutes on a daily basis.
NBACBS Sports

Brooklyn Nets

Durant registered 20 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Mavs. Durant was Jekyll and Hyde in Thursday's outing, going 6-for-10 in the first half before finishing with a 1-for-10 performance in the second half. Regardless, Durant topped 20 points for the eighth time in 10 games -- excluding his April 18 game when he left with a thigh injury -- and is still an elite fantasy performer. In a more recent sample, Durant is posting averages of 34.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over his last four outings, all while attempting at least 20 shots in each contest.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets reaction: Brooklyn erases a 21-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets

The Nets had not won a game since April 29th entered Saturday’s game riding their longest losing streak of the season and things were only getting as they ran into the Denver Nuggets. In the first half, Michael Porter Jr. was adding insult to injury. He scored 21 points in the first two periods to lead his squad to a 71-46 lead and he was one of the four players in double-digits for the Nuggets at the half.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

James Harden will be available for Nets final games. Here are his options to play

The Nets are in a predicament. James Harden is on the mend from a nagging hamstring strain and wants to/needs to play as many regular season games before the playoffs begin. There are only four games left in the regular season and both are two-games-in-two-nights sets of back-to-back matches: Tuesday in Chicago against the Bulls, then back in Brooklyn to host the Spurs on Wednesday, the Bulls on Saturday and the Cavaliers on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBANewsday

James Harden might return during Nets' final week of regular season

It’s official. The James Harden watch is underway for the Nets. He has missed 17 straight games since suffering a setback with his strained right hamstring, and he might sit out the Nets’ next game Tuesday night in Chicago. But coach Steve Nash indicated on Monday that Harden is on...
NBAnumberfire.com

Jeff Green coming off Nets' bench on Thursday night

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Jeff Green will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green started last time out, but that's changing on Thursday. The Nets are shaking up the lineup, putting out their 35th different starting five of the season. Landry Shamet will now start, and Green will revert to a bench role.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBADaily Record

Nets coach Steve Nash: “Clearly, Jokic is the MVP this year”

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash believes it’s time to end the NBA’s Most Valuable Player debate. It’s the Joker’s award to lose. “Clearly, (Nikola) Jokic is the MVP this year,” Nash said pregame Saturday at Ball Arena. “He’s kind of gone wire-to-wire at this high level. He makes his teammates better and everything go. They lose Jamal Murray and they haven’t really skipped a beat. That shows how good he is.”
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Nets try to break losing streak vs Nuggets

Adversity is here. The Nets went to Dallas and found themselves wanting as the Mavericks overcame a 45-point performance by Kyrie Irving to beat the Nets, 113-109. It was the Nets fourth straight loss, their worst such steak of the season. Both Irving and Kevin Durant, who have experience getting to the top of the NBA mountain, said the Nets should embrace the pain ... and overcome it ... starting Saturday night.
NBAwcn247.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.