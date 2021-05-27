Jeff Green’s injury could have second-round playoff implications for Nets

The Nets just can’t catch a break.

Veteran forward Jeff Green strained the plantar fascia in his left foot during Brooklyn’s Game 2 win over the Celtics on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days, which means he is out for the remainder of the Nets’ first-round playoff series.

If both the Nets and Bucks sweep their first-round playoff opponents, as they are on pace to do, their second-round playoff series could begin in the first three days of June. Green, whose defensive versatility will be key in slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo, won’t be re-evaluated until June 6, and could need further time off the floor if his foot is not fully healed.

“Obviously him being out that hurts, (that) sucks, but we’ve dealt with adversity and guys being in and out of the lineup all year,” reserve guard Landry Shamet said after Thursday’s practice. “So luckily we’ve had 72 games to kind of combat that and have that in our utility belt.”

Green is averaging 11 points on 49% shooting from the field and a career-high 41% from three-point range. He has been one of head coach Steve Nash’s most popular options at center. Nash has split those minutes between Green, the starter Blake Griffin, and the budding second-year forward Nicolas Claxton.

“He will travel with us and do his rehab. You know, he has been so valuable to us this year with all the injuries we’ve had. He’s been able to play multiple positions, different roles and fill in all the gaps for us,” Nash said. “And fortunately, we’re relatively healthy elsewhere. But it is a loss. He is a guy that has done a lot for us and means a lot to us on and off the court and we just hope that he can recover fully and get back out there in these playoffs.”

Nash said Green’s extended absence will not cause any drastic changes to the rotation. Instead it creates an opportunity for Claxton to see an uptick in his playoff minutes. Claxton’s breakout sophomore season was delayed by knee tendinitis and cut short due to a midseason bout with COVID-19. He had six points and five rebounds in 11 minutes in Game 1, then showed his energy and defensive versatility in Brooklyn’s 130-108 win over Boston in Game 2.

Claxton has not played more than 25 minutes this season due to his conditioning being affected by his time off the floor. His season did not begin until Feb. 23 and he later missed eight straight games over a two-plus-week span after testing positive for COVID-19 during the team’s April trip to Miami.

“I think there’s still a lot of minutes on the table for Nic Claxton, so he’ll probably play more and we’ll go from there immediately,” Nash said. “So I wouldn’t say we’re going to change the rotation off the bat here, but it’s possible. But we still, I think, have more minutes for Nic.”