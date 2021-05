The cast of HBO’s The Last Of Us series adaptation continues to grow as Merle Dandridge joins the cast to reprise her role from the original 2014 PlayStation video game. From Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.