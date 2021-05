Even before the pandemic, the music industry was shifting. TikTok has, in a sense, become the new YouTube, where aspiring singers can go viral overnight and sign a record deal the next day. Teenage newcomers can shatter records previously set by the world’s biggest pop stars (here’s looking at you, Olivia Rodrigo). When it comes to music, there is – and always has been – a lot to talk about.That’s why The Independent is launching its new weekly newsletter, Now Hear This. Each Friday, we’ll be sending you an easy-to-digest mix of the latest headlines, commentary, insider gossip and tips on...