Standoff with teen who locked relatives in their home ends peacefully, police say

By Taylor Pettaway
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-hour standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon when a teenager, who police said locked his family inside their home, surrendered. San Antonio police responded to the home in the 500 block of Russell Place, near San Antonio College. around 10 a.m. after a family member called 911 to report a 15-year-old relative had locked his family inside their residence during a mental health episode, according to SAPD spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez.

