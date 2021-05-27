Google Cloud Debuts Finance-Focused Datashare Platform

newsbreak-logo
By PYMNTS
pymnts
 3 days ago
Google Cloud rolled out Datashare for financial services, created to help market data publishers, such as exchanges, and data consumers, such as hedge funds and investment banks, exchange market data. The platform is developed on Google Cloud analytics services such as BigQuery and will harness Analytics Hub, according to a Thursday (May 27) press release.

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
