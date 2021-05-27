newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Review

By Welfare Walrus
nichegamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earth Defense Force series has been one of my favorite ongoing franchises since I first discovered it through EDF 4 and 5. The franchise’s focus on silly B movie tropes along with its emphasis on local and online coop have made it a favorite among my family when we decide on what to play for game night. It would not be inaccurate to say the franchise is stuck in the past, it has always looked and played like something you would find on the PlayStation 2. But I think this is a strength of the series. It allows players to go back to a better time, when gaming was just about pure fun.

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Wars#Video Game Characters#Culture Wars#Earth Defense Force#World Brothers Review#The Earth Defense Force#Edf 4#Edf World Brothers#D3 Publisher Platforms#Japanese#Npc#Hud#Dlc#Worlds Brothers#World Brothers Developer#Enemies#Missions#Invaders#Combat#Lego Star Wars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Miitopia the Parent Review: World building madness

A ways back, the Miitopia demo dropped and I was hyped. I loved the original on the 3DS and was really looking forward to revisiting it and experiencing the new things that were added. Then my kids got ahold of the demo and…madness ensued. My kids couldn’t get over the...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World Review

Back in 2017 I remember playing Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap on my Switch and enjoying myself to the point where I decided to go back and eventually try some of the other games in the long-running series. Despite not having played the highly acclaimed Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom that released in 2018, I did take the time to play some of the legacy titles such as the original Wonder Boy and of course, Monster World IV.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Biomutant review – open world by numbers

There’s been a lot of talk over the past few years about repetitive open-world game design, and Biomutant is the worst example of it that I’ve seen to date. From conquering tribal outposts to battling each region’s ‘worldeater’ boss, each new area in Biomutant typically starts strong, and then repeats the exact same process until it loses any appeal.
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

Best price for EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition on PS4

Last on sale - Release date 10 Apr 2019. The 'Ultimate Edition' is a bundle set which includes the full game, all the post launch Add-ons, and purchaser exclusive items. The 'Ultimate Edition' includes the following contents. ・Full Game. ・8 exclusive items only for 'Ultimate Edition' purchasers. - Creation parts:...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Longest Road on Earth Review

The Longest Road On Earth is an odd experience. Often feeling more like a movie than a game, and an artsy one at that, it can be hard to fully formulate how to even review it. So much of the way you might see the game is covered in a facade that you have to witness it to really understand. I quite liked the experience of The Longest Road On Earth, but I never really felt like I was playing it.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Mini War: Pocket Defense Review

Mini War: Pocket Defense is all about merging towers to defend against hordes of monsters. It mixes tower defense and merging mechanics to create a different kind of gameplay from its predecessors. Developer X-Land promises adrenaline filled gameplay, but Mini War becomes more of a long grind instead. The biggest...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

The World After Review: A Product of Pandemic Culture

The World After by Burning Sunset is an ambitious project. It takes the form of a point-and-click adventure game but sets itself apart by using full-motion video to tell its story—many view FMV as an outdated tool in the gaming world. To combat the unavoidable criticism it would draw, the developers tried to push it to its limits, including a heavy emphasis on a story with puzzle and exploration segments. With all of those elements together, this has the chance to be an incredible experience. However, it doesn’t quite hit the mark that it was aiming for.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Boy Beats World Review (PC)

Starting a game with a trial of “press-to-the-beat” with no button prompt at all was bold, but it drove in clearly what Boy Beats World expected of me. Honestly, I kinda respect that. It’s like the game’s saying, “Hey, are you a bad enough beat-dropper to play for keeps here?” Well played, game. Well played. But does this audio adventure stay true to the tune, or does it lose its groove a bit too soon to make it worthwhile?
Video Gamespsu.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review (PS4) – A Welcoming, Well Designed Introduction To Warhammer And Tactical Warfare

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground PS4 review. It’s fair to say that we’ve perhaps never had quite so many Warhammer licensed titles as we do now. From the considered, tactical turn-based beats of Mordheim through to the immediate, Diablo style ultraviolence of the tiringly named Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr, PlayStation gamers have been given a broad spectrum of experiences to enjoy from Games Workshop’s hugely popular universe (and yes, we’re still waiting for that Warhammer 40K Space Marine sequel that we’ll never get).
Video Gameskeengamer.com

9 Most Interesting Third-Person Shooters Made by Japanese Developers

When you hear about Japanese developers, “third-person shooters” isn’t one genre you would usually associate them with. The genre is Western developers’ staple. However, that does not mean they can’t make competent or completely unique shooter experiences. From the early 2000s in the heyday of sixth-generation consoles to the late seventh-gen life cycle, the developers from the land of the rising sun have tried to put an interesting take on the genre with a variety of fan recognition. Here are nine games that any shooter fans should try at least once in their lifetime.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Merge Kingdoms- Tower Defense Review

Ads in mobile games always cycle through specific trends on the free-to-play market. Whether it’s a Candy Crush or Angry Birds rip-off, developers are constantly catering titles to these trends for quick cash. Lately, I find myself overwhelmed by the number of “merge games.” Usually, these consist of puzzles that require merging similar units to make stronger ones, leading players to victory. The latest in this trend is Merge Kingdoms- Tower Defense by FunCraft. Despite the usual hang-ups always present in games with egregious microtransactions, the core gameplay is just addictive enough—most of the time.
Video Gamesrpgfan.com

Space Opera Strategy RPG Relayer Announced For Simultaneous Release

Giant robots and space operas go together like bread and butter. The Kadokawa Games team behind strategy RPG God Wars: Future Past is making their take on a “new age space opera” with Relayer. The Greek mythology-themed space epic not only launches this year for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 but also launches simultaneously in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Maneater Review – Nintendo Switch

It’s been a year since developer Tripwire Interactive released their open-world, over-the-top shark RPG Maneater. When I reviewed the PlayStation 4 version last year, I came away calling it a great game but one that could’ve been better if not for some technical issues and some repetitive gameplay. I enjoyed the humorous story presentation and just how different it was to explore an open world as a shark and eat humans and other sea creatures. Now the team has brought the game over to the Nintendo Switch which means now you can take the game with you and play it out on the ocean for a more immersive experience. Of course, how Maneater was going to perform on the Switch did concern me as it’s weaker hardware and it already had issues before. Here’s how it turned out.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Review: Calico (Switch)

Note: Since its release on Switch, Calico has received multiple updates to fix various bugs and performance issues. This review was created before and during some of the updates and may not fully reflect the current product. Calico is a cat café simulation game where players rebuild and decorate their...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Hack and Slash Adventure Game Battle Axe is Available Now

The fate of Mercia now lies in your hands in Battle Axe, available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Battle Axe is a retro-inspired, pixel art hack and slash adventure that has drawn inspiration from classic titles including Gauntlet, Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow over Mystara, and Golden Axe. For...
Video Gameswebeenow.com

Beautiful Desolation Review: an adventure in a post apocalyptic world

From the same authors of Stasis here is a new science fiction themed adventure game set in a huge and mysterious post apocalyptic world. Observing Beautiful Desolation from the outside, through the images scattered around the net, it is really very easy to misunderstand the real playful essence. Everything seems to suggest a belonging to the macrocosm of role-playing games, from a stylistic impact that winks at the post-apocalypse of Fallout up to a way of framing the scene from above that is common to the most famous cRPGs (a porposito , here you will find our review of Fallout 4). Nothing is further from the reality of the facts; and on the other hand, anyone who knows the background of those who developed the title should not be too surprised.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

New EA Studio To Create Open-World Game With Middle-Earth Developer

EA has announced a new gaming studio, which will tackle an open-world game with the help of former Middle-Earth developer, Kevin Stephens. The news comes via gamesindustry.biz, where it’s reported that Stephens will be working on an action-adventure game featuring an open-world setting. It’s definitely news to get excited about, as Stephens’ previous work as Monolith Productions VP and studio head suggests we’re going to be in for a treat with this one.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Trailer Showcases Mystic Artes, Zilpha Revealed

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise which provides a look at each character’s Mystic Artes. These hidden abilities are a character’s most powerful artes and only activate under certain conditions. Check them out below. The company has also provided details on Zilpha, a new support...