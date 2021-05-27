Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Review
The Earth Defense Force series has been one of my favorite ongoing franchises since I first discovered it through EDF 4 and 5. The franchise’s focus on silly B movie tropes along with its emphasis on local and online coop have made it a favorite among my family when we decide on what to play for game night. It would not be inaccurate to say the franchise is stuck in the past, it has always looked and played like something you would find on the PlayStation 2. But I think this is a strength of the series. It allows players to go back to a better time, when gaming was just about pure fun.nichegamer.com