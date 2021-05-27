newsbreak-logo
Skience Launches Tech Hub, Reveals Plans For Client Portal

By Samuel Steinberger
wealthmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisory technology consultant and software developer Skience launched a standalone wealth management operating platform, called SkienceONE, according to an announcement. The tool serves as a hub for a number of “tried and true” components in the Skience arsenal, like digital client onboarding, repapering, data consolidation and management, document management, compliance and integrations, according to Marc Butler, COO and president at the firm. With its launch, wealth management firms no longer need to be Salesforce-native, a requirement for users on the flagship Skience platform.

