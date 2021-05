Among the greenfield opportunities beckoning for modernization and digitalization, none beckon quite as brightly as healthcare. After all, it’s an industry that represents more than 17 percent of U.S. GDP, as measured by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. And by all accounts it does not run all that smoothly, mired in paper, high deductibles and increasing reliance on patients to foot the bill for healthcare costs. Comparison shopping is to be expected, perhaps, in a world where we are living longer, yes, but we also are more reliant than ever on doctor visits and pharmaceuticals to help keep, well, healthy.