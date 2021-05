Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Philadelphia Union MLS regular schedule schedule are on sale NOW on PhiladelphiaUnion.com. Subaru Park will open at full capacity for the first time since 2019 beginning on Wednesday, June 23 against Columbus Crew SC. Mask guidelines established for the May 15 match vs New York Red Bulls will continue for future games: Based on CDC and Pennsylvania state guidelines, masks are no longer required for vaccinated fans at Subaru Park but are strongly recommended for all fans unless actively eating or drinking. Staff, stadium security, and concession workers will continue to wear masks at all times.