newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0aDgucz000

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Michael Barton, 38, of Glenwood, on May 26th for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surety#Glenwood Police Report#Bond#Controlled Substance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County on May 25th. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says with assistance from the Council Bluffs Police Department and Iowa State Patrol, the vehicle was stopped and the suspects were apprehended. It was discovered that both suspects, 35-year-old Fredrick John Nunes and 24-year-old Dominique Renee Whitebeaver, had active warrants in Iowa. Both were transported to the jail to be held on their warrants. Nunes was also charged with Eluding While Exceeding Speed Limit by 25 mph or more.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

The public asked to join Sunday in search of missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials ask members of the general public to help them today with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy. The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation said the search Saturday for Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma continued with law enforcement and first responders only. The division said Montezuma residents should check their own property but urged them to come Sunday morning to the local high school. The boy was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.
Montezuma, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DCI seeks public’s help to locate Montezuma missing and endangered child Xavior Harrelson

(Des Moines) In partnership with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing and endangered person Xavior Harrelson. Xavior is a 10-year-old boy who went missing from Montezuma, Iowa, and was last seen on Thursday, May 27, 2021. At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes.
Montezuma, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Public Search for Missing Montezuma 10-Year-Old Xavior Harrelson Scheduled For Sunday, May 30

(Montezuma) The search for 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson continues. Law enforcement appreciates the public’s desire to help locate Xavior. However, the investigative and search efforts on Saturday, May 29, will be conducted by law enforcement and first responders. Montezuma residents are encouraged to check their own properties and surveillance systems. Xavior...
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests and one accident. Alexandria Aquailia Knapp, 28, of Exira, was arrested May 22nd on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Knapp was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance. Samuel Daniel Martinez-Alvarado, 29, of Atlantic,...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Retired Cass County K9 Vadar Dies

(Atlantic) Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist reported on Saturday night of the loss of retired K9 Vader. Deputy Quist said, “it has been a rough few days here, so it has taken a bit to post. We said goodbye to a warrior, a friend, a family member. Such a great dog from our friends at Canczechdogs. Thank you to Dr. Kate at Atlantic Animal Health Clinic for taking such good care of him. Under the stars and stripes- the country and citizens he worked for and protected. Highly awarded with so many achievements unnoticed. We love you, Vader.”
Shelby, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

18 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 10 additional positive cases in Pottawattamie County, two additional...
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on Warrants for Harassment and Weapons Charges

(Creston) Police arrested 32-year old Kyle Anderson of Creston man at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of 1st – degree harassment, carrying weapons, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and three counts of controlled substance violations.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment

(Creston, AP) Creston fire officials say three people have been injured in an explosion and resulting fire Friday morning at a Creston apartment building. According to reports, the explosion was reported about 9 a.m. The Creston Fire Department says two of the three injured were flown to area hospitals. Fire officials say they believe the explosion was caused by a resident smoking while operating a medical oxygen tank. Fire Chief Todd Jackson and other firefighters helped residents escape the fire through exits and windows.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

(AP) Officials say two teens have been killed and two more are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their pickup truck was hit by a freight train in rural south-central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarke County, when the eastbound pickup collided with a BNSF Railway train at a crossing east of Murray. Investigators say four teens were in the truck at the time of the crash, and two died at the scene. The two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. Authorities have not released the teens’ names.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska county sheriff’s deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine in two stops this week. Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies recovered 3 pounds of the drug on Monday near the Goehner exit off Interstate 80. A man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a woman from California were arrested. On Wednesday, deputies stopped a minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit on the interstate. A search found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the van. A man from Benton, Washington, was arrested in that case.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jury Resumes Deliberations in Tibbetts Murder Trial

(Davenport, IA) — The jury in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial will resume deliberations this (Friday) morning in Davenport. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The trial ended at 12:45 Thursday and jurors began deliberations after having lunch, and then wrapped up for the day just before 5 p-m. Rivera claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime and it was one of them who stabbed the college student to death. The prosecutor in his closing remarks said Bahena-Rivera made the story up and all the evidence points towards his guilt. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 8:30 a-m today (Friday).
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Iowa infant’s death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of helping the parents of a slain infant invent a story to cover up the baby’s injuries has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory. The Sioux City Journal reports that 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of accessory after the fact. Police say Hurlburt collaborated with 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt last July by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home. Prosecutors say what really happened was that Ruotolo injured the baby on July 26 when she wouldn’t stop crying. The baby died several days later. Ruotolo and Baker have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.
Pleasant Hill, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Hit And Killed By Truck Had Been In Accident

(Pleasant Hill, IA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was hit and killed by a truck had already been in an accident. Deputies say the man identified as 36-year-old Joshua Haman of Pella walked out of the ditch and onto Highway 163 Tuesday around 10 a-m near Pleasant Hill. He was struck by a truck that carries a roll-off dumpster, and died at the scene. The sheriff’s department says it is believed Haman was in a car that left the highway around five hours earlier and rolled over. Deputies could not find anyone after first discovering the wrecked car. It is not known if Haman was injured in the car rollover.
Bernard, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Three Rescued From Bernard Fire

(Bernard, IA) — Three people — including two children were rescued from a burning building in Bernard early this (Wednesday) morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says the three people were trapped in a second-floor apartment of the building that houses the Painted House Saloon on the first floor. All three were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

One Call Lawsuits Settled In Four Counties

(Des Moines, IA) — Four lawsuits brought by the Attorney General in Davis, Marion, Sioux, and Taylor counties for violations of the “Iowa One Call” law have been resolved with civil penalties totaling 24-thousand-500 dollars. The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities. The lawsuits that were settled are in Davis County, where Titan Soil, was accused of conducting excavations to repair a pond tile outlet and remove trees at a property in Bloomfield without giving the proper 48-hour notice. They agreed to a 65-hundred dollar settlement. The lawsuit in Marion County said on two separate occasions in December 2019 and June 2020, Van Den Broek Concrete failed to provide 48-hour notice and proceeded with excavations to remove and replace sidewalk and driveways in Pella. They paid seven-thousand dollars. The lawsuit in Sioux County said I-D Excavating and Tiling failed to provide 48 hours notice of planned excavations to install drainage tile in Boyden. They paid a six-thousand dollar civil penalty. In Taylor County, the lawsuit said J-N-C Construction began excavations to install drainage tile without a 48-hour notice, and they paid a five-thousand-dollar civil penalty.
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.