newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Today In Payments: Big Banks Express Caution Over Crypto; Amazon Reportedly Interested In Physical Pharmacies

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top news, executives from the biggest U.S. banks warned the Senate of the volatility of cryptocurrencies, and Amazon is reportedly looking into starting a retail pharmacy business. Plus, Instagram now lets users sell, find and purchase from product drops. Chief executives from the biggest U.S. banks testified before...

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacies#Express#Cryptocurrencies#Online Banking#Retail Banking#Retail Investors#Banks And Banking#Senate#Whole Foods#Paymentus#Instagram Drops#Bill Payments#Smbs Selling Online#Sellers#Consumer Electronics#Pharmacy#Supermarkets#Paper Checks#Stimulus Checks#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Marketsthedechained.com

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Reveals Cryptocurrency Policies

Citigroup, the Bank Of America, and Wells Fargo have disclosed plans in their policies to offer cryptocurrency-related services. The three financial institutions are currently in different development levels as they seek to finalise plans. The Wall Street institutions have unveiled their plans to the Senate Banking Committee led by Senator Sherrod Brown last week.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Voice Payment Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Amazon, Alibaba

The latest report released on Global Voice Payment Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Voice Payment Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Voice Payment Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon, Inc., NCR Corporation, Iflytek Co.,Ltd, Huawei & Alibaba etc.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Banks in UK halt crypto transfer

Direct deposits to crypto wallets suspended by banks in UK. Top tier banks in the united kingdom like Barclays, Starling, Monzo have suspended transfer to crypto wallets primarily owing to fears of financial crimes. Local reports in the UK confirm that these banks temporarily suspended payments to these banks owing...
StocksCNN

Why investors should look beyond Big Tech

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. New York (CNN Business) — Tech stocks are showing investors how durable they can be, bouncing back from two sharp sell-offs this year to continue a dramatic surge that has seen the Nasdaq more than double since March 2020.
Marketsetftrends.com

ETFs for Bond Investors Interested in China

Global fixed income investors are looking back into Chinese bonds after a temporary pullback, targeting debt outside of sovereign debt to capture more attractive yields and returns. Investors can also examine China bond-related exchange traded funds to get exposure to this market. Bonds issued by Chinese “policy banks,” which include...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Circle Captures $440 Million in Financing, Rumors of SPAC Deal Follow

The Boston-based cryptocurrency finance firm Circle has announced the company has raised $440 million in financing in order to “drive market expansion and growth.” The investment was led by prominent finance firms like Digital Currency Group, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and FTX. Circle Reveals $440 Million in Financing. Circle...
MarketsTelegraph

Banks block payments to crypto exchanges

Banks are cracking down on transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges by suspending payments to the sector amid rising fears that it has become a hotbed for financial crime. Customers of banks including Barclays, Monzo and Starling are among those to have been blocked from transferring money to cryptocurrency platforms such as Binance and SwissBorg in recent weeks.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Charges Promoters In Unregistered Crypto Offering; CipherTrace Debuts Analytics Support For Binance Smart Chain; UK Parliament: Just Five Crypto Firms Have Obtained FCA AML Registration

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 28) that it has filed “an action” against five people, alleging that they marketed an international “global unregistered digital asset securities offering” that brought in more than $2 billion from retail investors, according to a statement. BitConnect harnessed a network of promoters to market and sell securities through its “lending program” between roughly January 2017 and January 2018, according to the statement, which cited the SEC’s complaint.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

‘Ether Beats Bitcoin as a Store of Value,’ Says Goldman Sachs Global Macro Research

A new research report out of Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs predicts Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin as a store of value asset. Santiago Roel Santos, General Partner at blockchain-focused investment firm ParaFi Capital, published a series of tweets showing excerpts from relevant sections of a 41-page report (titled: “Crypto: A New Asset Class?”) by Goldman’s Global Macro Research team, which was published on May 21.
Stockscryptoticker.io

How To Trade Tesla And Amazon On The Blockchain!

Tesla and Amazon are two highly popular and commonly known stock market shares, which are traded at extremely high volume on a regular basis. Now, for the crypto users out there, the stock markets are neither a familiar place nor exactly easy to interact with. But of course, crypto has come a long way and with the possibilities provided by smart contract platforms, there’s a possible way to trade both Tesla And Amazon on the blockchain through synths.
Public Safetyfox4now.com

Officers expecting cannabis in UK unit find massive Bitcoin mine

Officers in the United Kingdom say an industrial warehouse had all the “classic cannabis factory signs,” but when they raided the place, they found computer equipment. Investigators with West Midlands police observed a lot of wiring and ventilation being installed in an industrial unit, in addition to people frequently visiting the unit at odd hours, and when a police drone flew overhead, it detected a considerable heat source.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Payment Gateways Market – Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Get an extensive Payment Gateways Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. HTF MI added a new research study on Global Payment Gateways Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Payment Gateways Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Payment Gateways Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto, CashU & OneCard.
HealthPosted by
pymnts

Digital Medical Startup Babylon Eyes $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

Babylon, a medical startup that uses an app to connect patients with doctors, is nearing an agreement to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Bloomberg reported Friday (May 28). Talks between Babylon and the SPAC — Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. — are in advanced stages and a...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Swedish Central Bank Working With Handelsbanken For Digital Coin Trial

Sweden’s central bank Riksbank said on Friday (May 28) that it is collaborating with lender Handelsbanken to test the digital currency e-krona, Reuters reported. The collaboration will test how the e-krona will be able to handle payments in an everyday setting, the bank said per the report. Central banks worldwide...