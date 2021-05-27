Cancel
Celebrations

VIDEO: Memorial Day: a Time to Remember, be Grateful and Celebrate Life

By gspin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the Difference Between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?. On both Memorial Day and Veterans Day, it’s customary to spend time remembering and honoring the countless veterans who have served the United States throughout the country’s history. However, there is a distinction between the two holidays. Memorial Day commemorates the...

FestivalThe State Journal

Letter: Remember veterans on Memorial Day

With sincere feelings I submit these comments concerning our veterans, whether they be with us in life or are no longer with us. Feelings of pride and admiration for the men and women of all of our armed forces who served, many of whom sacrificed their very life for our great nation. Our prayers for those lost and their families. To those veterans who remain with us, from whatever war or conflict they served, we hold a deep gratitude for their actions, which gave and continue to give us the liberties and rights that all of us in this country, state, county and towns enjoy today.
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Memorial Day's True Meaning: A Time For Americans To Honor And Remember Our Fallen Military Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, USAA is bringing back its virtual Poppy Wall of Honor to give all Americans a unique opportunity to pause and remember more than 645,000 military service members who've given their lives for our country since World War I. According to a May 2020 University of Phoenix study, less than half of Americans (43%) understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, and many confuse it with Veterans Day, but the vast majority of Americans (83%) believe it's important to commemorate Memorial Day.
Schuylkill County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Memorial Day remembers the brave and bold

Where at least I know I’m free. who gave that right to me. The Rev. Aaron Kilbourn said, “The dead soldier’s silence sings our national anthem.”. That is such a strong expression of those service men and women who gave their lives for our country. Next time I visit a cemetery or pass by a veterans memorial, I think I’ll stop and listen silently to the chorus singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Indiana Stateripleynews.com

Remembering the fallen with grateful hearts

On Wednesday, May 19 the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post held its annual Memorial service to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Many gathered for the soleum ceremony that is a reminder of the dangers of their chosen career. We thank each one for their service. Pictured at left, Kolton Kunz, received a plaque and was honored for his years of playing Taps at the memorial service for the State Police. He was given a plaque from Dan Goris, School Resource Officer at Jac-Cen-Del High School where Kolton attends. Goris is a retired Indiana State Police Officer, who continues to serve his community through his position at the high school.
Mason County, MIshorelinemedia.net

BEGNOCHE: Remembering and resolving on Memorial Day

With roots back to the Civil War, Memorial Day provides a chance to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of those who died in defense of our nation. Made a national holiday in 1971, today it offers an opportunity also for deeper reflection. What would our nation’s fallen soldiers think...
Societytownofsurfsidefl.gov

Memorial Day: Honor & Remember the Fallen

Memorial Day is often seen as the start to summer, but the holiday marks a day of solemn remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take some time today to honor the fallen, and join us as we pay tribute to our heroes in this video.
SocietyMessenger

A time to remember with gratefulness sacrifices made by those who died in service

“I am oppressed with a sense of the impropriety of uttering words on this occasion. If silence is ever golden, it must be here beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem, the music of which can never be sung. With words we make promises, plight faith, praise virtue. Promises may not be kept; plighted faith may be broken; and vaunted virtue be only the cunning mask of vice. We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue. For the noblest man that lives, there still remains a conflict. He must still withstand the assaults of time and fortune, must still be assailed with temptations, before which lofty natures have fallen; but with these the conflict ended, the victory was won, when death stamped on them the great seal of heroic character, and closed a record which years can never blot.”
SocietyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Families Stop and Reflect on What Memorial Day Means to Them

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to the summer where families and friends travel to enjoy each other's company, but the freedom to do that comes from the sacrifice made by thousands of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. "We might be out here barbecuing and...
FestivalVictoria Advocate

Remembering service and sacrifice on Memorial Day

Jesus said: “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15: 12-13). Established in 1868, Memorial Day was a day to honor the fallen soldiers of the just concluded Civil War. But through the years of conflicts and wars that followed, it has grown to become a solemn recognition of all of our nation’s war dead and the high price of our freedoms. We recognize and remember these persons of character and courage, who in service to God and country, willingly put their lives at risk.
Celebrationsnewyorksocialdiary.com

A day for remembering

Friday, May 28, 2021. Yesterday was another beautiful Summer-like day in New York. The long holiday weekend is upon us and you could feel it in my neighborhood yesterday afternoon as the two girls schools let out with school buses and limousines and SUVs awaiting them. If I’m not mistaken, this is the beginning of their summer break, and the neighborhood gets noticeably quieter.
FestivalKGUN 9

The American Legion Family asks all to wear a Poppy leading up to Memorial Day

The American Legion Family is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Every year around Memorial Day, it's not unusual to see someone wearing a red poppy. This is because the red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I, to honor those who have served and died an all wars.
FestivalThe Post and Courier

Letter: What Memorial Day means to us

Our son, Matt, a U.S. Marine, told us if he didn’t come home from Iraq, tell people he did his duty. He didn’t come home. Those words have echoed through the past 14 years of our lives as our family tries to move forward. Prior to our son enlisting in...
California Stateswark.today

Memorial Day Spotlight: Remembering the life of Lynn Heckman

Memorial Day is observed to honor and pay tribute to the men and women who have fought for our country and have sadly passed on. One such hero is Lynn Heckman. Lynn passed away April of last year at the age of 81 but his memory still lives on with the people he touched along the way, especially with his wife Judy and his grandson Bryan.
FestivalPosted by
Military Times

Memorial Day tribute: The race not run

As we approach Memorial Day, I am struck by how much my personal life was affected by one of the soldiers we honor on this holiday, even though I never got the chance to meet him. Every year, West Point gets a certain amount of slots for cadets to run...
CelebrationsValley News

Column: On Memorial Day, putting an accent on grateful

On a quiet, cool, gray Memorial Day, with occasional showers refreshing the thirsty earth and enlivening my view across the back porch, Kiki and I, also very quiet, pass the morning together in the office. I’ve been reading; she’s been lying in my lap. I doubt much of anything articulate is going through her terrier brain. My own brain has been reflecting on the blood sacrifices that have made it possible for us to be so at peace here in what I consider to be the center of the civilized world.