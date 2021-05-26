newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Mercer Heads to Southern Conference Tournament

mercerbears.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. – The Mercer baseball team heads to Fluor Field this week to participate in the Southern Conference Baseball Tournament presented by Holston Gases. The Bears open play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Samford. Live stats and video links for all games can be found by clicking here.

mercerbears.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
City
Greenville, GA
Macon, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colin Davis#Bulldogs#Georgia Southern#S C#First Team#The Brooks Wallace Award#Ncaa Division#Lsu#Vanderbilt#Samford Samford#Chase Isbell#Catamounts#Wcu#Era#Florida State#Mercer Athletics#Fluor Field#Terriers#Mercer Baseball#Mercerbears Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Macon, GAlive5news.com

Mercer beats The Citadel 5-1 on Friday

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel gave up four early runs and was not able to rally in falling 5-1 to Mercer in the first game of a three-game series Friday night at OrthoGeorgia Park. Game Information. Score: Mercer 5, The Citadel 1. Records: The Citadel (11-34, 3-21), Mercer (32-17, 16-6)
Macon, GAmercerbears.com

Mercer Hosts The Citadel in SoCon Action

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer baseball team opens up its last home stand of the season on Friday when it takes on The Citadel at 6 p.m. at OrthoGeorgia Park. The three-game set is a Southern Conference matchup. On Saturday, prior to the first game, Mercer will honor it senior...
Macon, GAWMAZ

GMC Prep soccer wins second consecutive state championship

MACON, Ga. — On Friday night a championship was claimed for the second straight year in Macon. The GMC Prep Bulldogs defended their 2019 state championship after COVID-19 cut their 2020 season short. GMC took down ACE Charter of Macon 2-0 in an overtime thriller. Senior Krish Patel kept a...
Macon, GAPosted by
Union-Recorder

THESE ‘DOGS HAVE BITE: GMC Prep aces Gryphons in state championship

MACON, Ga. — The GMC Prep boys soccer team is going to have to shed its former title as the defending state champs. The Bulldogs from now on would rather go by their new moniker — the two-time defending GHSA A-Public state champions. GMC held all the cards Friday night as they avenged two regular season losses to region foe ACE (Academy for Classical Education) Charter, beating the Gryphons 2-0 for the 2021 state championship in overtime. It’s the second state championship in GMC Prep boys soccer history and also the second in a row after the team won it all in 2019. (The 2020 season was not completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The victory also gave the ‘Dogs a 3-2 edge in the all-time series against ACE.
Macon, GAmercerbears.com

Mercer Faces Florida for First Time in First Round of NCAA

MACON, Ga. – For the first time in program history, the Mercer Bears will go head-to-head with the Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m. The contest will be held at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. GAMEDAY LINEUP.