Cleveland, NC

Rowan Public Library West in Cleveland to open June 1

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s long-anticipated West Branch will open on June 1. The branch opening has been delayed by the pandemic, as it was originally slated to open in 2020. June 1 will be a soft opening, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. that...

City
Cleveland, NC
Person
Brooke Taylor
#Library Science#School Library#Digital Library#Branch Manager#Town Manager#Community Manager#Public Spaces#Rowan Public Library West#Wbtv#The Rpl Foundation#Ozell Freeman Endowment#The Friends Of Rpl#Rpl West#Cleveland Little Library#Town Of Cleveland#West Rowan Residents#West Rowan Patrons#Western Rowan County#Library Director#Library Hours
