Pet Palette Partners with Suchgood

By Pet Business Staff
petbusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet Palette formed a distribution partnership with Suchgood, a manufacturer of brushless dental care solutions. Pet Palette will be carrying the company’s Dental Breath Sprays, Oral Care Gel and Water Additive varieties. Suchgood products are formulated with all-natural, clinically proven ingredients to fight plaque, freshen breath, and support a pet’s overall health and wellness. They promote whole mouth health through preventative and proactive tongue, gum and tooth care.

