Pet Palette Partners with Suchgood

Waking up this morning felt weird. It was too quiet. Something felt wrong. It took me a moment to remember – we were dog-less. For the first time in over 40 years there wasn’t a canine in our house. We lost our 3-legged Golden Retriever yesterday to the cancer that took his leg. We were on borrowed time anyway so we can’t really complain. When the leg was removed, we were told the surgery would buy 6-10 months. We got an additional 2-1/2 years so we felt very lucky - but it still felt sudden, and how quickly he went downhill caught us by surprise.