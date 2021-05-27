Cancel
Ferndale, MI

7 Delicious Drinks to Enjoy in Ferndale’s Patio Zone

By Lauren Wethington
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Ferndale is inviting visitors to “Take it Outside” this summer at the city’s new Patio Zone. The social district, which operates from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, allows participating bars and restaurants to sell beer, wine, and cocktails for consumption outdoors. Patrons can enjoy their beverages as they stroll the sidewalks and parks of downtown Ferndale, permitted they stay within one of two zones: the “West Zone” for all businesses west of Woodward, and the “East Zone” for those to the east.

