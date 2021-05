For years, Angel investment has been an easy way for investors to grow their businesses. Its popularity has grown immensely and captured the attention of a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start revolutionary businesses. Angel investment allows investors to provide the much-needed initial investment to a start-up to grow and realize its potential. Luca Schnetzler, a professional footballer, playing with the German club Hertha BSC, is attracted to angel investing. He has paid close attention to the various investment options available, and angel investing has proven to be more appealing to him than others.