2021 Randolph Park Summer Camp: Randolph Park Summer Camp will offer camp Monday June 14, 2021 thru Friday August 6, 2021. Camp will be offered under the guidelines and protocol set by the CDC regarding COVID measures for conducting this type of activity. Our summer Camp will offer spots to 150 campers on a weekly basis. Please note that parents may register for weeks in advance, but once registered and paid, there will no refunds issued. Registrations for campers will become available on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021. ALL registrations/payments will take place on our new online platform. To register to set up an account please go to. http://www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org/. Click the “register” tab which will lead you to create an account. Once your account is activated it will take you to your “account dashboard” where you then will be able to register your child(ren) for our Summer Program starting June 1, 2021.