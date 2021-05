The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights will meet for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series from T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. The Wild are in need of a win tonight to force a game six but do they have enough in the tank to get it done is the question. The Golden Knights have completely controlled this series and behind Marc-Andre Fleury, they have been borderline unstoppable. The Golden Knights might be looking ahead to round two but they will need to come in ready to play tonight, can they close the series out at home?