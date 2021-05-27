Happy Father’s Day! 10 Gifts That He Will Actually Love

Oh, fathers, arguably the most difficult people to shop for. The last few Father's Days, I have gotten my dad flowers (fail), a dowsing rod (win, surprisingly), a fancy corkscrew (fail), and binoculars (win). None of these are things I would personally want myself, which makes shopping for them an incredibly tough journey. But the last time I came home and handed my mom a huge bundle of beauty products, my father–who has never washed his face in his life–looked at me sourly and said, "Why does she get all the fun stuff?" Cue shock and horror, and me digging through the bag to gift him a toothbrush that he genuinely looked excited to try. The lesson here? Give your dad some beauty products! In my experience, they make ideal gifts, since many fathers are reluctant to buy them for themselves but love the idea of smelling better, looking cuter, and, yes, having unopened products to maybe regift down the line. Below, find 21 beauty gifts to get your dad this Father's Day. Whether he's sporty, loves a good shave, revels in a fancy cologne, or just wants to look a few years younger, add these to your cart and watch his face light up when he opens them.