Gov. Tim Walz has announced a he is signing an executive order today ending the statewide mask mandate. The City of Eden Prairie does not have a mask mandate in place and will continue to follow executive orders issued by the governor and COVID-19 guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Effective today, residents visiting City facilities are no longer required to wear face coverings or physically distance. Private businesses may still require face masks inside their facilities and the public should follow those requirements.