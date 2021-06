The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the benchmark rates unchanged and “decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target”, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the end of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that started on Wednesday. The central bank has kept the repo rates – the key interest rates at which it lends money to commercial banks – steady at four per cent and the reverse repo rate – the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks, unchanged at 3.35 per cent.