Good news, Disneyland fans! Today, we are introducing a new, easy way to plan your next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. As you likely know, Disneyland Resort theme park capacity is limited to comply with governmental requirements and to promote physical distancing, so all guests (ages 3 and older) returning to the parks need to have both a ticket and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date before visiting the parks at the Disneyland Resort.