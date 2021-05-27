Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Atlanta, Georgia is home to Southern Rockers Blackberry Smoke and thier latest single “All Rise Again” features special guest Warren Haynes. Lead singer Charlie Starr said, “Warren and I were on the phone one night during the lockdown. We were talking about how much writing we were doing since we couldn’t actually leave the house, so we decided to write some stuff together. ‘All Rise Again’ was the first thing that came out.” The track is the latest unveiled from the band’s new album "You Hear Georgia" on Thirty Tigers, and marks their 20th anniversary as a group.