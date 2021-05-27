Cancel
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Atlanta, Georgia is home to Southern Rockers Blackberry Smoke and thier latest single “All Rise Again” features special guest Warren Haynes. Lead singer Charlie Starr said, “Warren and I were on the phone one night during the lockdown. We were talking about how much writing we were doing since we couldn’t actually leave the house, so we decided to write some stuff together. ‘All Rise Again’ was the first thing that came out.” The track is the latest unveiled from the band’s new album "You Hear Georgia" on Thirty Tigers, and marks their 20th anniversary as a group.

Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Atlanta, GAudiscovermusic.com

Migos Confirms Release Date For New Album ‘Culture III’

Acclaimed Atlanta rap trio Migos didn’t mince words when announcing their new LP, Culture III. The following statement was released today by the group through their label Quality Control Music, located in Atlanta, GA, in response to questions about the album. “June 11th. We’re Back.”. After releasing “Straightenin,” their first...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Atlanta, GAKEYT

Bobby Brown opens up about coping with losing Whitney Houston and his kids

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — As in his 2009 hit, Every Little Step, Grammy Award winning performer Bobby Brown walks with new new purpose and truth. At 52, he opened up to CBS46’s Karyn Greer about the deaths of his 2 children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr, his ex-wife Whitney Houston to drugs, as well as his ongoing battle to get clean and stay sober.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...