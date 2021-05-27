Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Resistance Until Liberation’ protestors gather to rally against Israeli military strikes on Palestine

By Yasmine Atta
lariatnews.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtestors use their freedom to protest by gathering globally to vocalize their thoughts on recent events between Israel and Palestine. Around 25,000 protesters gathered on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles on May 15, rallying against the Israeli military’s air missile strikes launched to the Gaza strip. Everyone in attendance prepared for the rally with posters, Palestinian attire and their voices as the recent events in Jerusalem have sparked an uproar worldwide.

lariatnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#Protest Riot#Islamic#Palestinian American#Usa Today#Anti Semitic#Swat#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Protests
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Palestinian Authority calls off deal with Israel for 1M vaccine doses

June 18 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority on Friday cancelled an agreement under which it was to receive at least 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Israel. Israel began delivering the initial doses earlier in the day as part of a deal in which the Palestinian Authority would essentially pay back the vaccines to Israel at a later date.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC Chicago

Israel Strikes Gaza After Hamas Fires Incendiary Balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate reports of casualties...
MilitaryPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Israel strikes Gaza again after militants set fires in Israel

JERUSALEM — Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in Gaza on Thursday night for the second time in three days, after Palestinian militants sent incendiary balloons into farmland in southern Israel for the third day in a row. There were no reported casualties in either Israel or Gaza, but the exchange...
Militarypakistanchristian.tv

Intense Israeli raids on Hamas military and training centers in Gaza

Al-Arabiya sources in the occupied territories reported on Friday morning that Israeli reconnaissance planes launched intensive raids on Hamas military and training centers in the northern, central and southern Gaza Strip. This comes as the Israeli army announced that the Chief of Staff had instructed to raise its readiness for...
Militaryworthynews.com

Israeli Army Bombs Gaza After Terror Balloons Reach Israel

(Worthy News) – Israel’s new government ordered airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday in response to incendiary balloons that crossed into the country from the Palestinian territory. Israeli fighter planes struck military compounds allegedly belonging to Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, according to an Israel...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israel to halt nighttime 'mapping' of Palestinian homes

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military says it is reining in a controversial practice of conducting late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants. The military has in the past defended the practice, known as “intelligence mapping,” as...
AdvocacyCFTVTV

Prince Rupert protestors create second picket line in response to Israeli container ship.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. -- Another protest was held yesterday at the Prince Rupert port over the arrival of an Israeli ship at the Fairview Container Terminal. On Monday, protestors formed a picket line that unionized dock workers wouldn't cross. As a result, the Volans ship – which is owned by Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services – was unable to dock.
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: The ultranationalist Flag March was a recruiting sergeant for the Palestinian resistance

Ultranationalist, right-wing Israeli settlers carried out their “Flag March” in Jerusalem yesterday. Due to security concerns, the route was changed from previous years, and they passed the Jaffa Gate of the Old City rather than the usual Damascus Gate. Also as usual, the settlers chanted “Death to the Arabs” and “Jerusalem is Jewish”. It was extremely provocative — which was the intention, of course — and it provided an opportunity for the Jewish settlers to express their hatred of Muslim and Christian Palestinians.
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

New Israeli Strikes On Gaza – New Hope For Netanyahu

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :. Thousands of Israelis waved flags and marched in a Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem, asserting Israeli control over the city and testing the feeble ceasefire in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The march had been delayed from...
Militarykfgo.com

Israeli military confirms Gaza air strikes

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the launching of incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires in fields in southern Israel. In a statement, the military said that it was “ready for all...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israeli army ends home raids in Palestinian areas aimed at gathering intelligence

(JTA) — Israel’s army is ending its longstanding practice of middle-of-the-night raids on Palestinian homes to gather intelligence — a policy that drew criticism from human rights groups for the psychological damage it inflicted. Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, on Tuesday reported the change in the practice, which has been in...
MilitaryAOL Corp

Israeli military says it fired rockets at Gaza over incendiary balloons

The Israeli military said early Wednesday that its warplanes raided compounds in Gaza after officials claimed that Hamas had sent incendiary balloons into Israel — the first such violence since a cease-fire between the two ended 11 days of fighting last month. "A short while ago, warplanes raided military compounds...
Militarygranthshala.com

Israeli military ‘prepared’ for resumption of hostilities

The Israeli military says it is ready for a possible resumption of hostilities after last night’s attack on Hamas targets in response to the release of incendiary balloons. Balloons filled with explosives were released from the Gaza Strip into Israel and started more than 26 fires in the south of the country.
MilitaryNPR

Israel Hits Hamas Targets With Air Strikes Overnight After Tense 24 Hours

Overnight, tensions between Israel and Hamas erupted into violence, posing a potential threat to the brief period of peace reached between the two just weeks ago. Israeli jets struck two targets in Gaza early Wednesday. In a tweet, which included a video of the attack, the Israel Defense Forces said its "fighter jets struck Hamas military compounds last night, which were used as meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives. Hamas will bear the consequences for its actions."
Protestsworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Thousands gather in London to urge G7 support for Palestine

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in London on Saturday calling on the Group of Seven (G7) leaders to support Palestinian rights. The protest formed part of the “Resist G7 Day of Action for International Justice” organised by a coalition of groups calling on the G7 nations to “end all military-security cooperation with Israel, and employ targeted sanctions until Israel complies with international law,” the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said.