‘Resistance Until Liberation’ protestors gather to rally against Israeli military strikes on Palestine

Ultranationalist, right-wing Israeli settlers carried out their “Flag March” in Jerusalem yesterday. Due to security concerns, the route was changed from previous years, and they passed the Jaffa Gate of the Old City rather than the usual Damascus Gate. Also as usual, the settlers chanted “Death to the Arabs” and “Jerusalem is Jewish”. It was extremely provocative — which was the intention, of course — and it provided an opportunity for the Jewish settlers to express their hatred of Muslim and Christian Palestinians.