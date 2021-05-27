‘Resistance Until Liberation’ protestors gather to rally against Israeli military strikes on Palestine
Protestors use their freedom to protest by gathering globally to vocalize their thoughts on recent events between Israel and Palestine. Around 25,000 protesters gathered on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles on May 15, rallying against the Israeli military’s air missile strikes launched to the Gaza strip. Everyone in attendance prepared for the rally with posters, Palestinian attire and their voices as the recent events in Jerusalem have sparked an uproar worldwide.lariatnews.com