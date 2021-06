Game 1 for the New York Knicks was supposed to have the storybook ending to a season that has basically felt like a fever dream. Even the most rabid of New Yorkers aren’t expecting a title run from their squad this season. The Knicks are as lovable as they are flawed. So, creating some iconic playoff moments for a Knicks franchise that has been devoid of them for more than two decades (Sorry, Melo) was the true barometer for success in their first postseason appearance since 2013.