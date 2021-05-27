newsbreak-logo
NBA

50 Cent Reacts To Witnessing Fan Spit On Trae Young

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're all starting to get back outside together after having a year stripped from our lives due to the pandemic and, already, people are wyling out. Last night, two separate incidents took place during the NBA playoffs, forcing the league to make a statement about fan behavior at games. In Philadelphia, a fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he was walking to the locker room. In New York, a fan sitting near the court appeared to spit at Trae Young, which is an obvious no-no in this day and age.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
