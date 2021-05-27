How Jeff Wilson Jr. Tore His Meniscus

Jeff Wilson Jr. tore his meniscus in the 49ers locker room on Thursday, May 20. He had surgery on Friday, May 21. And the 49ers finally informed the media about all this on Wednesday, May 26.

Wilson Jr. will miss four to six months, he will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and sit out the first six games.

Here's what general manager John Lynch said about Wilson Jr.'s injury on a conference call with beat writers.

How the injury happened

Lynch: "He was sitting down, talking to some teammates, he got up and as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck. And he could tell something was wrong. The next day they did imaging and found out he had a substantial meniscus tear."

What's next for Wilson Jr.?

Lynch: "From a team standpoint, we're going to have his back. We're excited about Jeff. With the timeline we've been given, it looks like a PUP situation. So, we'll go in with that plan. We're looking forward to having Jeff a part of our team for however much we get him next year."

Will the 49ers sign another running back?

Lynch: "We still have five halfbacks and two fullbacks. So that’s a pretty healthy complement of backs. With the (Elijah) Mitchell pick in Round 6, we didn’t really intend on taking a back there. He was just there. I’m glad he was there because this helps insulate us there. Obviously, (JaMycal) Hasty and (Wayne) Gallman and Trey Sermon and (Raheem) Mostert, it’s still a group we feel great about. And Jeff is a big part of that equation. We just won’t have him at the beginning.”