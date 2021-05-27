newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Tore His Meniscus

By Grant Cohn
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSS14_0aDgthQq00

Jeff Wilson Jr. tore his meniscus in the 49ers locker room on Thursday, May 20. He had surgery on Friday, May 21. And the 49ers finally informed the media about all this on Wednesday, May 26.

Wilson Jr. will miss four to six months, he will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and sit out the first six games.

Here's what general manager John Lynch said about Wilson Jr.'s injury on a conference call with beat writers.

How the injury happened

Lynch: "He was sitting down, talking to some teammates, he got up and as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck. And he could tell something was wrong. The next day they did imaging and found out he had a substantial meniscus tear."

What's next for Wilson Jr.?

Lynch: "From a team standpoint, we're going to have his back. We're excited about Jeff. With the timeline we've been given, it looks like a PUP situation. So, we'll go in with that plan. We're looking forward to having Jeff a part of our team for however much we get him next year."

Will the 49ers sign another running back?

Lynch: "We still have five halfbacks and two fullbacks. So that’s a pretty healthy complement of backs. With the (Elijah) Mitchell pick in Round 6, we didn’t really intend on taking a back there. He was just there. I’m glad he was there because this helps insulate us there. Obviously, (JaMycal) Hasty and (Wayne) Gallman and Trey Sermon and (Raheem) Mostert, it’s still a group we feel great about. And Jeff is a big part of that equation. We just won’t have him at the beginning.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
86
Followers
206
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meniscus#American Football#Knee Surgery#Running Backs#Halfbacks#Beat Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why Trey Lance Doesn't Need to Beat out Jimmy Garoppolo to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the 49ers. At least, as of right now he is. That very well can change once training camp and the preseason concludes. Lance has the next three months to continue to embed himself in the playbook and improve his technique. It really would not surprise me to see him supplant Garoppolo as the Week 1 starter. Kyle Shanahan himself even gave clues to it being a competition in training camp should Lance show enough by then.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers waive Austin Walter

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have waived running back Austin Walter, the team announced on Wednesday. Walter appeared in four games for San Francisco in 2020, mainly on special teams. He averaged 18.6 yards on five kick returns. He also took a carry for three yards and caught a pass for 27 yards. Walter entered the league as [more]
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears schedule: predicting records, best games and Justin Fields’ debut

The Sun-Times’ Bears experts — Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash — analyze the team’s 2021 schedule:. FINLEY: 8-9. Quarterback Andy Dalton will provide what proves to be a false positive by playing well in the first five weeks. Four of those first five opponents — the Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Lions — finished in the bottom quarter of the NFL in defensive DVOA last year. Dalton’s hot start will yield — you guessed it — another six-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The Bears — who, amazingly, alternate road and home games from Weeks 1-18 — will again pat themselves on the back for pulling out of the skid, but it will be too late to salvage a winning season.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Should the 49ers Bring Back Richard Sherman?

Richard Sherman was adamant he would not re-sign with the 49ers in December. Now the former All-Pro is changing his tune. As the weeks have gone by, Sherman has softened those comments back in December and is leaving the door open for a return with the 49ers this season. “There's...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Who can the 49ers Look to Fill in at Slot Receiver?

Slot receiver is a missing piece to the offense of the 49ers. With Kendrick Bourne gone, they don't have that clear-cut player who can slide into that spot. Sure, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are capable, but the 49ers are going to want to keep them on the outside since they excel so much there. The draft seemed like the 49ers were going to address the slot position, but ultimately they decided to not take a receiver at all. It was quite a surprise to me since they have drafted a receiver every year since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Botond's Grades for the 49ers 2021 Draft

After the pathetic performance of 2020, the fans of the 49ers were waiting for a small miracle to happen. And after some fantastic moves in the free agent market, the front office made an unexpected (and controversial) trade to acquire the third pick of the 2021 draft. That was the...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

49ers Draft Safety Talanoa Hufanga with Pick No. 180

The 49ers just hedged their bets at strong safety. This offseason, they re-signed injury-prone safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal. And now, in Round 5 with pick No. 180, the 49ers have drafted injury-prone safety Talanoa Hufanga from USC. Between the two of them, the 49ers probably figure they'll get 17 healthy starts.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Another Two Years of Jimmy Garoppolo?

For most of this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers have stated that Jimmy Garoppolo is in their quarterback plans for 2021, but it seems like those plans could change. During the 49ers pre-draft press conference, Kyle Shanahan left no doubt that the team traded from the 12th to the 3rd selection to get a starting quarterback. The head coach repeated this several times.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo's Hefty Contract Not an Issue for 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is likely going to remain with the 49ers in 2021. Whether that is as a starter or backup is yet to be seen. However, the chances of him being the backup down the road is a very plausible scenario. Garoppolo could yet again sustain an injury and never win his job back. Or Trey Lance could simply show enough in training camp where Kyle Shanahan feels comfortable rolling him out.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Montana's Former Center says Brady is the Best

A key vote has changed in the “Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady debate” to crown which quarterback is the best all-time signal caller. And, it’s a big one. Four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, who played center and guard for Montana said in a recent interview on the DNP-CD Sports podcast that it’s time to recognize Tom Brady as the all-time best.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why the 49ers Were Smart to Draft Aaron Banks

Trey Lance might not start right away, but Aaron Banks will. Banks was the 49ers' second-round pick, and he will take over what was arguably the 49ers' weakest position on offense last season -- right guard. Banks will be a major upgrade over Tom Compton and Colton McKivitz and should start for the next five to 10 years.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Realistic Expectations for Arik Armstead in 2021

If you want to have realistic expectations for Arik Armstead, set them low. Sea-level low. Because even though he recorded 10 sacks in 2019, he never has recorded more than 3.5 sacks in any other season of his life dating back to college. Here are his sack totals by season:
NFLPosted by
All49ers

How Many Primetime Games Will the 49ers Have in 2021?

The NFL 2021 schedule will be released May 12 at 5 p.m. PST. While the home and away opponents for the San Francisco 49ers are known, their primetime games are a mystery. The 49ers were involved in three primetime games last season, but originally were slated for five games. It wasn't until the injuries starting piling up that caused the 49ers to be a losing product, so the league flexed them out of two primetime games. 2021 is expected to be different for the 49ers, especially if they can be just half as injured as last season.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Where the 49ers Stand in the NFC West

The 49ers are one hell of a team. They're loaded. Strong at every position. They have the best defensive line in the NFC West, the best linebackers in the NFC West, the best running backs in the NFC West and the best tight ends, too. Having said that, the one...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Five Must-Watch Games on the 49ers' 2021 Schedule

Vs. Packers - Week 3. Packers versus 49ers was the most obvious primetime game the 49ers were going to get. I had this game slated as such in a previous article. The NFL knows how these two matchup with one another. They just always have battles and storylines going into the games. 2021 shall be no different with the Aaron Rodgers trade request to the 49ers. Plus, this is going to be the Levi's Stadium home opener with the fans for the first time in two seasons. The crowd noise, no matter the number in attendance, is going to be a pleasure to hear.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Which Games on the 49ers' Schedule Will be in Primetime?

The most intriguing part about the NFL schedule release is the primetime games. Everyone wants to know how many a team will get and who the opponents will be. Primetime games are the moneymaker. This past weekend, I wrote about how many primetime games the 49ers will be awarded. Tomorrow...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Are the 49ers Still Super Bowl Contenders?

Offseason additions for the 49ers are essentially a wrap. As usual, the 49ers will be rolling back a nearly identical team in years past. It is both good and bad. The good is that a lot of these players are high-level talents. The bad is that a lot of these players find themselves on the injury list. Still, the 49ers are once again running it back and rolling the dice on health.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Five Things to Know About the 49ers 2021 Schedule

The 49ers released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday. Here are five things you should know about it:. 1. The 49ers should stay in Youngstown, Ohio between Weeks 1 and 2. That's because they play in Detroit for the season opener, then in Philadelphia a mere seven days later. If they fly back to San Jose between those games, they'd have to fly more than 9,000 miles in a week, and then they might lose to an Eagles team they absolutely should beat. So the 49ers need to stay in Youngstown, which they probably will.