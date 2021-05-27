Minnesota Blanks Knights, Forces Game Seven

The Colorado Avalanche scored on a power play goal two minutes into overtime to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Denver on Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the Western Division playoff series. After getting beat 7-1 in game one, the Knights came back in game two with a much better effort. Vegas trailed 2-1 going into the second period before Reilly Smith tied the game 10 minutes into the period. It was Smith however who committed a slashing penalty in overtime which Knights head coach Peter DeBoer called “soft” that gave Colorado a power play on which they tallied the game winning goal. The series now moves to T-Mobile Arena for games three and four which are pretty much “must wins” for the Knights. Crowd size restrictions have been lifted across the state so the Knights will play in front of a capacity crowd for the first time this season. Game three is Friday night at 7pm and game four is set for Sunday at 5:30pm. Let’s hope the fans will help give the Knights some extra punch.