Minnesota Blanks Knights, Forces Game Seven
The Vegas Golden Knights failed again to close out Minnesota, losing 3-0 on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The win by the Wild forces a game seven, which will be played on Friday night at 6pm at T-Mobile Arena. Minnesota led Wednesday night’s game 1-0 in the third period when Vegas had a potential game tying goal by Chandler Stephenson waved off for goaltender interference. Knights coach Peter DeBoer challenged the call but the interference was upheld and Minnesota scored on the ensuing power play for a 2-0 lead. Vegas is suffering from the loss of leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who hasn’t played since May 1. Tomas Nosek, Ryan Reaves, and Brayden McNabb also missed last night’s game. The Knights are 1-1 in game sevens and have yet to win a playoff series in front of the home crowd. Let’s hope the Knights can change that narrative on Friday night. The winner of the series will face Colorado in the division final.jammin1057.com