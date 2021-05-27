newsbreak-logo
Laurel's Trynadee Goldsberry signs with Miles CC volleyball

By Montana Sports
montanasports.com
 3 days ago

MILES CITY -- Miles Community College volleyball coach Chase Soennichsen has announced the signing of Laurel High School setter Trynadee Goldsberry for the fall 2021 season. Goldsberry is co-salutatorian of Laurel High and has been academic all-state for four years. She has also played club volleyball with the Laurel Express and the Avalance Club team. She was on student council for three years and National Honor Society for two years.

