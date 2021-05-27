Laurel's Trynadee Goldsberry signs with Miles CC volleyball

LAUREL — Kylie Zimmer saw her discus mark of 145 feet, 6 inches and knew she had set a record. She didn’t realize she had broken two. The one Zimmer knew about was her personal mark, which was also the Lewistown girls discus record. The senior was pleasantly surprised when someone told her the throw was the top girls mark in the history of the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet.