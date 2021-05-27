newsbreak-logo
Westborough medical device firm acquired by New Hampshire company

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistal Solutions, a medical device company, has been acquired by Resonetics, based in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Westborough company specializes in the design and development of catheter-based delivery systems and implants, according to a release from Resonetics. Following the acquisition, the Distal Solutions team, led by founder David Rezac, will be expanding and opening a new office in Resonetics' San Diego site to enhance service to the dynamic MedTech market in California.

www.wbjournal.com
