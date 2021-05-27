Westborough medical device firm acquired by New Hampshire company
Distal Solutions, a medical device company, has been acquired by Resonetics, based in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Westborough company specializes in the design and development of catheter-based delivery systems and implants, according to a release from Resonetics. Following the acquisition, the Distal Solutions team, led by founder David Rezac, will be expanding and opening a new office in Resonetics' San Diego site to enhance service to the dynamic MedTech market in California.www.wbjournal.com