Westborough medical device firm acquired by New Hampshire company

UPPER MERION — Greenphire, a Montgomery County-based clinical trial financial automation firm, will be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a software-focused private equity firm. Thoma Bravo, which has more than $78 billion in assets under management, will acquire the company from The Riverside Company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, and is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.